CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt looks set to hike pensions and benefits in line with inflation in next week’s budget.
If it goes ahead, the increase will see off a possible rebellion of Tory backbenchers, but it could cost the Treasury around £11bn a year, and could lead to deeper cuts in other departments.
While final decisions have not been made, the Times reports that both Rishi Sunak and Mr Hunt are both opposed to breaking promises on pensions and benefits.
The Tory manifesto for the 2019 election promised that the state pension would rise every year by whichever is highest of inflation, earnings growth or 2.5 per cent.
The new Prime Minister initially promised to uprate benefits in line with the Consumer Price Index just five months ago, when he was Boris Johnson’s chancellor.
But with Liz Truss’s brief time in Downing Street leaving the Treasury with a £50bn fiscal hole, and inflation currently sitting at around 10.1%, there had been fears that he and Mr Hunt could look to benefits as a way of making savings.
Work and Pension secretary Mel Stride told Times Radio that Mr Sunak has been “extremely clear” that pensioners will be protected. He said:
“The way the Conservatives in government have always seen pensioners is that they are a group that have particular vulnerabilities.
“They find it difficult to change their economic circumstances – certainly in the short term, for example, by going back into work, and therefore we have introduced things like the triple lock.”
“So pensioners are absolutely at the forefront of the group that we want to really protect as much as we can through these difficult times,” he added.
Reports suggest that the Chancellor is looking to try and fix the public finances by squeezing £33bn from public spending by 2027-28 while raising another £21bn in taxes.
With pensions, benefits, defence and the NHS all protected against the worst of the budget slashing, it likely means swingeing cuts elsewhere.
On taxes, the Treasury is expected to freeze the “nil rate band” of inheritance tax — the rate at which people start paying the levy — for another two years until 2028, according to the Financial Times.
That could raise about £500 million.
The Treasury is also reportedly set to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.
