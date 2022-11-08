THE Twitter account of controversial pro-independence blogger Wings Over Scotland has been reinstated three years after it was suspended on the grounds of 'hateful conduct'.

Stuart Campbell, who runs the blog, shared a screengrab of an email from Twitter Support saying that "after further review" his account "does not appear to be in violation of the Twitter rules."

The message goes on: "Your account is now unsuspended. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience."

Mr Campbell's reemergence on the platform comes just days after the site was bought by Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

The multi-billionaire has described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and previously rallied against permanent bans.

It is understood that Mr Campbell submitted a new appeal two weeks ago.

The Yes backing blog rose to prominence in the run-up to the 2014 referendum on independence.

However, in recent years Mr Campbell has become a fierce critic of the SNP and the Scottish Government's reforms of the gender recognition act. 

The ban resulted from a row between Independent columnist Louis Staples and another journalist, Helen Lewis. 

In a Twitter exchange, Mr Staples accused Ms Lewis of using an analysis piece to blame Labour's poor election performance on Jeremy Corbyn’s policies towards trans people. 

In a tweet weighing into the argument, Wings wrote: "Sounds like you're a c**t tbh" which resulted in his account being suspended. 

 