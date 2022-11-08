THE Twitter account of controversial pro-independence blogger Wings Over Scotland has been reinstated three years after it was suspended on the grounds of 'hateful conduct'.

Stuart Campbell, who runs the blog, shared a screengrab of an email from Twitter Support saying that "after further review" his account "does not appear to be in violation of the Twitter rules."

The message goes on: "Your account is now unsuspended. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience."

Seems it was all just a big misunderstanding. pic.twitter.com/R0LIwBb7Zz — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) November 8, 2022

Mr Campbell's reemergence on the platform comes just days after the site was bought by Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

The multi-billionaire has described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and previously rallied against permanent bans.

It is understood that Mr Campbell submitted a new appeal two weeks ago.

The Yes backing blog rose to prominence in the run-up to the 2014 referendum on independence.

However, in recent years Mr Campbell has become a fierce critic of the SNP and the Scottish Government's reforms of the gender recognition act.

The ban resulted from a row between Independent columnist Louis Staples and another journalist, Helen Lewis.

In a Twitter exchange, Mr Staples accused Ms Lewis of using an analysis piece to blame Labour's poor election performance on Jeremy Corbyn’s policies towards trans people.

In a tweet weighing into the argument, Wings wrote: "Sounds like you're a c**t tbh" which resulted in his account being suspended.