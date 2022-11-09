RISHI Sunak has told MPs that will meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tomorrow.
It will be the first time the two have come face to face since the Prime Minister took over from Liz Truss just three weeks ago.
Mr Sunak revealed the meeting as he and Ian Blackford clashed over Alister Jack's position during an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions this lunchtime.
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak urged to sack 'Scotland Office Baron' Alister Jack
The two will meet on the fringes at the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool.
Ms Sturgeon spoke to the Prime Minister last month when he phoned her less than 12 hours after taking office.
The prompt call was in stark contrast to his predecessor who never phoned Ms Sturgeon once during her brief tenure.
During the call, Ms Sturgeon underlined her commitment to hold a second referendum on independence.
The First Minister congratulated Mr Sunak on his appointment, reaffirmed her wish for a "constructive working relationship" and for their relationship to be built on "mutual respect".
Mr Sunak has previously spoken of a "desire to work constructively with the Scottish Government so that we can work together to deliver for the people of Scotland."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel