RISHI Sunak has told MPs that will meet with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tomorrow.

It will be the first time the two have come face to face since the Prime Minister took over from Liz Truss just three weeks ago.

Mr Sunak revealed the meeting as he and Ian Blackford clashed over Alister Jack's position during an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions this lunchtime.

The two will meet on the fringes at the British-Irish Council Summit in Blackpool.

Ms Sturgeon spoke to the Prime Minister last month when he phoned her less than 12 hours after taking office.

The prompt call was in stark contrast to his predecessor who never phoned Ms Sturgeon once during her brief tenure.

During the call, Ms Sturgeon underlined her commitment to hold a second referendum on independence.

The First Minister congratulated Mr Sunak on his appointment, reaffirmed her wish for a "constructive working relationship" and for their relationship to be built on "mutual respect".

Mr Sunak has previously spoken of a "desire to work constructively with the Scottish Government so that we can work together to deliver for the people of Scotland."