FAILING to bring in a new law targeting domestic abusers who cause miscarriage would be "tantamount to doing nothing" and would leave Scotland as an "outlier," a legal expert has told MSPs.

The warnings to Holyrood’s petitions committee came as they considered the plea of a mum who lost three babies because of a violent ex-partner.

Nicola Murray has urged the parliament to introduce an Unborn Victims of Violence Act – or Brodie’s Law – to create a specific offence to “enable the judiciary to adequately prosecute perpetrators”.

She was just six weeks pregnant when she miscarried in 2013 after her abusive ex knocked her over with his car in a fit of rage.

Four years after her first miscarriage, Nicola lost a second child after she was allegedly attacked by a new partner.

The committee heard from Dr Mary Neal, a reader in law at Strathclyde University, who said Scotland’s domestic abuse law as it stood was “ill-equipped to deal” with abuse cases which lead to miscarriage.

The academic said abusers who would be prosecuted in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - where some form of legislation covering these crimes - were ultimately getting let off in Scotland.

“There's been an alarming increase in convictions for that crime in recent decades,” Dr Neal told the committee. “And we know that the same kind of behaviour happens in Scotland.”

While in other parts of the UK, the crime is libelled as a separate charge alongside charges such as assault or attempted murder or grievous bodily harm, in Scotland only the charges relating to the offence on victim can be prosecuted.

“It's something in England and Wales and Northern Ireland that is charged over and above assault or attempted murder.

"We have cases recent cases in Scotland, with really shocking facts, where somebody could have been charged additionally, with the crime that I've proposed, but for the fact that we don't have that crime here.”

While Dr Neal warned that there needed to be a new law, rather than just a tweak to current legislation.

“I think trying to attach this to existing law looks like and would be tantamount to doing nothing. It would be leaving things as they are, leaving Scotland as an outlier in the UK.”

“It's a very unique type of loss that can only be experienced by somebody who's pregnant and to have that tacked on, if you like, to other charges about the attack on the body of the victim, I think doesn't do justice. And I think again, it seems tantamount to doing nothing. It's the status quo.”

Dr Marsha Scott, Chief Executive at Scottish Women's Aid said that while there needed to be “guarantees” for women when they disclose abuse that the criminal justice system “will respond swiftly and robustly enough to keep her safe and also, if she's financially dependent on the abuser which is more often the case or not, especially if she's pregnant or and mothering, arrangements in place so that she can put food on the table so she can take care of herself and her unborn baby.“

Dr Scott said she had concerns that any legislation could have “completely unintended potential, but negative consequences.”

She had spoken to counterparts in England who knew of women “who are actually victims having been prosecuted for child destruction.”

“If you can imagine what would have a more chilling impact on the possibility of disclosing domestic abuse if you were pregnant than then knowing that you might, in fact, be accused of, at best, failure to protect the fetus.

“So I think I think we need to be very, very cautious about them, and especially look at what's happening in the United States around some of these laws.”

Dr Scott said despite tougher sentences there was little evidence it was “reducing perpetration.”

The committee agreed to write to organisations in the rest of the UK to explore their experiences of the law.