RISHI Sunak has said he “obviously regrets” promoting a man branded a “pathetic bully” by Sir Keir Starmer in an excoriating attack on the Prime Minister’s judgment.
The Labour leader said Mr Sunak had been “too weak” to stand up to Sir Gavin Williamson, who quit the cabinet last night, and so was too weak to stand up for working people.
At PMQs, Sir Keir also condemned Mr Sunak for accepting Sir Gavin’s resignation “with great sadness”, and asked how his victims would feel about that.
Sir Gavin, who faced a growing list of bullying allegations, quit his post in the Cabinet Office exactly two weeks after Mr Sunak named him his minister without portfolio.
The day before Mr Sunak appointed him, then Tory party chair Sir Jake Berry warned the PM and his chief of staff that Tory HQ had received an official complaint about Sir Gavin.
Then Tory chief whip Wendy Morton had complained about a series of expletive-laden messages Sir Gavin had sent her accusing her of “rigging” the seat allocation for the Queen’s funeral service in order to exclude him and others not favoured by Liz Truss.
It then emerged Sir Gavin had been accused of bullying by a former official at the Ministry of Defence, who said he had been told to jump out of a window and slit his own throat, and engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.
Mr Sunak today insisted he was unaware of “any of the specific concerns” relating to Sir Gavin’s tenure as defence secretary and chief whip.
But the limited denial showed he was aware of Ms Morton’s Tory party complaint.
Mr Sunak told MPs: “Unequivocally the behaviour complained of was unacceptable and it’s absolutely right that the right honourable gentleman has resigned.
“For the record I did not know about any of the specific concerns relating to his conduct as secretary of state or chief whip that date back some years.
“I believe that people in public life should treat others with consideration and respect and those are the principles that this Government will stand by.”
The Prime Minister added: “I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in the circumstances.
“But I think what the British people would like to know is that when situations like this arise, that they will be dealt with properly.
“And that’s why it is absolutely right that he resigned and it’s why it is absolutely right that there is an investigation to look into these matters properly.”
Sir Keir argued that Sir Gavin’s reputation as a “pathetic bully” was “precisely why the Prime Minister gave him a job”.
He said: “What message does he think it sends when, rather than take on the bullies, he lines up alongside and thanks them for their loyalty?”
