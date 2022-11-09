NURSES across Scotland have voted to strike for the first time in history in a dispute over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said pay was a "political choice" and accused the Scottish Government of failing to "properly value those working in health and social care over the last decade"

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has insisted the Scottish Government does not have “any more money.”

He said a contingency plan was in place to deal with the industrial action but warned that a strike in the health service over winter could be "catastrophic.”

The first walk-outs could happen in the run-up to Christmas and could go on until next May.

Nurses in most parts of the rest of UK have also voted to take industrial action.

It is the first time in the RCN’s 106-year history that it has balloted members across the UK.

Last month, NHS staff in Scotland were offered a flat rate uplift in their salaries of £2,205 each - equivalent to an average pay rise of 7%, or 11% for the lowest paid.

The previous NHS pay offer was 5%.

The RCN said that despite the increased officer it would still represent a real terms pay cut for registered nurses.

The union had pushed for an offer of at least 5% above inflation.

They said the Scottish Government offer "represented yet another real-terms pay cut after a 16% real-terms cut over the last decade."

Julie Lamberth, RCN Scotland Board Chair, said: “NHS pay is a political choice and for Scottish Government ministers to suggest to nursing staff that fair pay should come at the expense of key services is insulting both to our members and the people of Scotland, who recognise that these services are already understaffed and rely on the goodwill of nursing staff to keep going.

“The Scottish Government needs to face up to the reality that their failure to focus on workforce planning and to properly value those working in health and social care over the last decade is the root cause of the staffing crisis we face.

"The result of our strike ballot is a wake-up call that must not be ignored.”

Speaking before the strike was confirmed, Mr Yousaf said he was “naturally disappointed that a record pay deal” had been rejected.

During a visit to Wishaw General Hospital on Wednesday morning, the minister said: “I'm naturally disappointed that a record pay deal seems like it has been rejected by the RCN. But I respect the mandate of trade unions and membership organisations when they consult with their members.

“So the government will listen, we'll keep dialogue open. I've always thought the route out of this, the way to avert strike, is through dialogue.

“But I also have to be absolutely clear, we don't have any more money beyond what we've already put on the table.

“So the plea really is to the UK government, whose economic mismanagement has made us have such high inflationary pressures on the health service, to put their hand in their pocket, and give us more money.”

The minister said there were “contingency plans” in place.

“We're obviously discussing that and have been discussing that for many, many weeks and months now with health board colleagues, but the one message I can tell you from every single chair and chief executive up and down the country is they want to avoid strike action because there's simply no doubt whatsoever, that a strike, even however much we plan, whatever contingency we put in place, a strike in our health service in the midst of winter will be catastrophic.

"So everybody wants to avoid it.”

News of the strike comes as pressure mounts on the beleaguered Health Secretary.

Last week performance times in Scotland’s A&Es fell to a new record low, with almost two in five patients waiting too long for treatment.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show just 63.1% of people attending A&E last week were seen within the official four-hour target, down from 65% the previous week.

It is the lowest figure since comparable records began in February 2015.

The previous record low was 63.6% of patients seen on time in the week to September 11.

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the strike was the "result of incompetence on a historic scale from the SNP."

She added: “For 15 years, the SNP government has failed to tackle the staffing crisis and now patient safety is being compromised and lives are being lost as a result.

“The blame for this industrial action rests squarely with the SNP government who have failed our hardworking health workers, our patients and our NHS for a decade and a half.

“Humza Yousaf has been deaf to the concerns of nurses and has failed to act to prevent this crisis. His incompetence is plumbing new depths.

“Nicola Sturgeon must do the right thing and sack this sorry excuse of a health secretary now.”

Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr Sandesh Gulhane said he was "deeply concerned for the health and welfare of patients over these strike days."

He said: “The Scottish public will be dismayed and deeply worried to hear that our vital NHS nurses feel they have no option but to go on strike.

“People across the UK are struggling with the global cost-of-living crisis, but it’s clear that nurses in Scotland feel disrespected and ignored by Humza Yousaf – not surprising after the Health Secretary shockingly dismissed a nurse who challenged him last month as ‘patronising’.

“Years of failed SNP workforce planning have piled the pressure on our heroic nursing staff and, with more than 6,000 nursing vacancies in Scotland right now, they are understandably at breaking point.

“With our NHS already on the brink of collapse and winter looming, I am deeply concerned for the health and welfare of patients over these strike days.

"It’s clear that lives could be on the line as a result of this action and the fault lies squarely at the feet of Humza Yousaf and the SNP.

“If the Health Secretary can’t get a grip of this situation, then Nicola Sturgeon must urgently intervene and ensure our nurses get the support they deserve in time to avert these dangerous strikes.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader accused the "pig-headed" Scottish Government of turning a "blind eye" to conditions in the NHS.

“These strikes will be hugely disruptive for patients, but nurses can only be pushed so far. Rather than distract themselves with a billion-pound bureaucratic takeover of social care, the government must overhaul pay and conditions to put an end to this sorry mess," he said.

South of the border, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen called on the Chancellor to use next week's budget to bump up NHS staff pay in the rest of the UK.

He said: “Anger has become action – our members are saying enough is enough. The voice of nursing in the UK is strong and I will make sure it is heard.

"Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.

“Ministers must look in the mirror and ask how long they will put nursing staff through this.

"While we plan our strike action, next week’s Budget is the UK government’s opportunity to signal a new direction with serious investment. Across the country, politicians have the power to stop this now and at any point.

“This action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses. Standards are falling too low and we have strong public backing for our campaign to raise them.

"This winter, we are asking the public to show nursing staff you are with us.”

UK Government health secretary Steve Barclay said it was "disappointing some RCN members voted for industrial action."