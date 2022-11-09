NURSES across the UK have voted to go strike for the first time in history, but health secretary Humza Yousaf has insisted the Scottish Government does not have “any more money.”

He said a contingency plan was in place, that “a strike in our health service in the midst of winter will be catastrophic.”

It is understood a majority of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members, in every health board in Scotland have backed the call to walk out.

The first strikes could happen in the run-up to Christmas and could go on until next May.

It is the first time in the RCN’s 106-year history that it has instigated a statutory ballot of its members across the four home nations about industrial action.

Pat Cullen, the union’s general secretary and chief executive said: “Anger has become action. Our members are saying enough is enough. Our members will no longer tolerate a financial knife-edge at home and a raw deal at work.”

Speaking before the strike was confirmed, Mr Yousaf said he was “naturally disappointed that a record pay deal” had been rejected.

During a visit to Wishaw General Hospital, the minister said: “I'm naturally disappointed that a record pay deal seems like it has been rejected by the RCN. But I respect the mandate of trade unions and membership organisations when they consult with their members.

“So the government will listen, we'll keep dialogue open. I've always thought the route out of this, the way to avert strike, is through dialogue.

“But I also have to be absolutely clear, we don't have any more money beyond what we've already put on the table.

“So the plea really is to the UK government whose frankly economic mismanagement has made that we have such high inflationary pressures upon the health service to put their hand in their pocket, give us more money.”

The minister said there were “contingency plans” in place.

“We're obviously discussing that and have been discussing that for many, many weeks and months now with health board colleagues, but the one message I can tell you from every single chair and chief executive up and down the country is they want to avoid strike action because there's simply no doubt whatsoever, that a strike, even however much we plan, whatever contingency we put in place, a strike in our health service in the midst of winter will be catastrophic.

"So everybody wants to avoid it.”

Last month, NHS staff in Scotland were offered a flat rate uplift in their salaries of £2,205 each - equivalent to an average pay rise of 7%, or 11% for the lowest paid.

The previous NHS pay offer was 5%.

The RCN said that despite the increased officer it would still represent a real terms pay cut for registered nurses.

The union had pushed for an offer of at least 5% above inflation.

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the strike was the "result of incompetence on a historic scale from the SNP."

She added: “For 15 years, the SNP government has failed to tackle the staffing crisis and now patient safety is being compromised and lives are being lost as a result.

“The blame for this industrial action rests squarely with the SNP government who have failed our hardworking health workers, our patients and our NHS for a decade and a half.

“Humza Yousaf has been deaf to the concerns of nurses and has failed to act to prevent this crisis. His incompetence is plumbing new depths.

“Nicola Sturgeon must do the right thing and sack this sorry excuse of a health secretary now.”

