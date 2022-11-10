RISHI Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon are to hold a face-to-face meeting on the fringes of today’s British-IrishCouncil summit in Blackpool.

It will be the first time the two have met since the new Prime Minister took over from Liz Truss just three weeks ago.

It comes amid tensions over planned spending cuts and a future referendum on independence.

Mr Sunak will be the first British prime minister to attend the opening of the British-IrishCouncil summit since 2007.

Minister for IntergovernmentalRelations Michael Gove said it was “a signal of our intent to work positively with our Irish counterparts and colleagues from the devolved governments and crown dependencies across the UK”.

In his speech, Mr Sunak is expected to call for all council members to “focus on tackling shared issues through closer collaboration”.

He is expected to say: “We face huge challenges from global economic headwinds to war in Europe.

“So let’s be pragmatic. Let’s work together in our shared interests. Let’s deliver for all our people across these great islands – and build a future defined not by division, but by unity and hope.”

Mr Sunak revealed the meeting as he and IanBlackford clashed over Scottish Secretary of State Alister Jack’s position during an exchange at yesterday's Prime Minister’s Questions.

Ms Sturgeon spoke to the Prime Minister last month when he phoned her less than 12 hours after taking office.

The prompt call was in stark contrast to his predecessor. Ms Truss never formally spoke to Ms Sturgeon once during her brief tenure.

During the call, the First Minister underlined her commitment to hold a second vote on independence.

Currently, the Supreme Court is considering a Scottish Government case looking at whether or not the parliament in Edinburgh can hold a referendum without the consent of Westminster.

If the ruling goes her way the First Minister hopes to hold a second referendum on October 19 next year.

A spokesperson said she would discuss the constitution during her summit with Mr Sunak.

They said: “The First Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister in Blackpool on Thursday afternoon, and take part in a meeting of the Prime Minister and Heads of Devolved GovernmentCouncil immediately following that.”

The spokesperson added: “The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the cost-of-living crisis, the need to avoid damaging austerity in the upcoming Autumn Statement, and the importance of respecting the right of the people of Scotland to choose their own constitutional future."