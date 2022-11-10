HUMZA Yousaf has urged the UK Government to provide him with more money to fund pay deals for NHS staff.

He said that even though health and pay negotiations were devolved, that as the “architects of the mismanagement of the economy that has caused a cost crisis,” they had a "moral obligation".

Yesterday, the Royal College of Nursing revealed that members in every health board in Scotland had voted to strike for the first time in their 106-year history.

The first walk-outs could happen in the run-up to Christmas and could go on until next May.

Nurses in most parts of the rest of UK have also voted to take industrial action.

Hilary Nelson, an RCN board member who works in intensive care, told the BBC that the situation was “really difficult” for nurses.

“When nurses are coming to work in the morning and of an evening they already know that they are short-staffed. So to wake up every day knowing that you're going in not to have enough people to do the job is quite a feat.

“Nurses are tired, they're exhausted. They're giving up days off and annual leave to come in and support their teams.

"But not only that, they're coming in to do that, because they cannot pay their bills at the end of the month, because their pay is not keeping up in line with inflation.”

Ms Nelson said the industrial action would be “disruptive” but that the main reason for the strike “is because we are standing up for our patients.”

“People are already at risk and industrial action won't create any additional risk because we will work very carefully with employers to make sure that we have the right amount of nurses in the right place at the right time.

“But the point of taking the strike action is to ensure patient safety going forward is enhanced.

“And as I say, no nurse would take this decision to take industrial action lightly. Many people have agonised over it. I spoke to people who said, 'never in my life would I have thought I would have got to this point, but I have no other option'.

“And if you do right by the nurses, you will do right by patients because we are their voice.”

Last month, NHS staff in Scotland were offered a flat rate uplift in their salaries of £2,205 each - equivalent to an average pay rise of 7 per cent, or 11% for the lowest paid.

Mr Yousaf said that to afford the £480m annual cost of the uplift the Scottish Government had to “reprofile” £400m of current health funding.

He said: “Now that's been through very, very difficult choices that no health secretary, frankly, would ever want to make. We've had to reprofile money away from social care, from mental health, from primary care.”

Mr Yousaf said he was “certainly not fatalistic about the fact that there's an inevitability about strikes.”

“What we can do is look at the £480m envelope and say, well, is there another way that that can be distributed? That if the concern is coming, for example, experienced nurses, then is there something else we can do to redistribute that?

“The other plea I'm making is given that the UK Government are the architects of high inflation costs and this cost crisis, for me, I think they have a moral obligation, quite frankly, to put their hand in their pocket and provide more money to the Scottish Government - and the Welsh Government has made a similar plea too - in order for us to be able to afford these record high pay deals.”

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government’s budget was an “open book.”

“People can see line by line where that money has been spent, and how we already are facing significant challenge just in year to have to balance the books, hence why we've had to take those really difficult decisions around health and other portfolios too.

“So if there are other places that people think we should be taking money from, as I say, our annual budget, is an open book, people can suggest where that money should come from.”

The minister said that while contingency plans were in place, nurses walking out would “be catastrophic at this time, more than any other time.”

“I think it's difficult for anybody to suggest that it wouldn't have an impact. And that is, of course, the purpose of a strike, it's to cause a level of disruption.”

News of the strike comes as pressure mounts on the beleaguered Health Secretary.

Last week performance times in Scotland’s A&Es fell to a new record low, with almost two in five patients waiting too long for treatment.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show just 63.1% of people attending A&E last week were seen within the official four-hour target, down from 65% the previous week.

It is the lowest figure since comparable records began in February 2015.

The previous record low was 63.6% of patients seen on time in the week to September 11.