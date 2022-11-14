NICOLA Sturgeon has accused opposition parties of “political game playing” over the state of Scotland’s NHS.

The First Minister insisted she had “absolute confidence” in Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Last week Labour branded him “the worst health secretary since devolution,” blaming him for unprecedented waits in A&E and record vacancies of critical NHS staff.

The beleaguered minister’s week only got worse when Scotland’s nurses voted to strike for the first time in the Royal College of Nursing’s 106-year-history.

Scottish Ambulance Service workers have now confirmed that they too will stage a 26-hour strike later this month over pay.

Visiting a school on Monday, the First Minister told the PA: “I have absolute confidence in Humza Yousaf.”

“Anybody who thinks the challenges – the very real challenges – our National Health Service is facing now is down to who the Health Secretary is, probably doesn’t understand the nature of those challenges,” she added.

The First Minister said that the NHS was performing “better in many respects” than the health service in England and Wales.

“I think what we need to see from the opposition is a bit less political game-playing over the NHS and a real focus on the very real and very hard challenges that our National Health Service is facing.

“That is what I am bringing to bear and that is what Humza Yousaf is bringing to bear.”

On strikes, the First Minister said there was “political will” to come back with a higher pay offer, but the government simply did not have the money.

“The management of the health service is absolutely the responsibility of the Scottish Government, but our ability to put more resources into the health service depends on decisions taken by the UK Government which determines the overall size of our budget,” she said.

“We can see from the higher pay increase that NHS workers are being offered in Scotland compared to England and Wales, that political will is there in Scotland – what is holding us back is a lack of funding, and that can only come now from the UK Government.”

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie hit back at the First Minister.

She said: “The current Health Secretary is the worst since devolution.

"He is facing substantial strike action, and has overseen chaos in every area of the NHS.

"Waiting times for ambulances, waiting times at A&E and waiting times for elective surgery are at an all time high.

“It is far from 'political game playing' to point this out. Humza Yousaf has failed to act and has lost the confidence of both patients and staff.

“He is unable to give basic information on his contingency plan in the event that strikes go ahead, or even when he will meet with unions to try and avert strike action.

“Despite what the First Minister may say, Humza Yousaf is completely out of his depth and absolutely has to go.”