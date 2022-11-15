THE crisis facing the Scottish NHS looks set to escalate after one of the country’s largest unions has rejected a pay deal for healthcare staff.
Unison, which represents 50,000 nurses, midwives, cleaners, porters and administrative staff, made the announcement today following a two-week consultative ballot.
It said that 61 per cent of members voted to reject the offer which was for a flat pay raise of £2205, meaning pay rises of between 5 per cent and 11 per cent.
Unison Scotland’s health committee will meet this week to discuss next steps.
The result of the ballot comes less than a week after members of the Royal College of Nursing voted in favour of strike action in protest over pay and staffing shortages for the first time in the union 106 year history.
Wilma Brown, chair of Unison Scotland’s health committee, said: “Our members have voted in their thousands and their message is loud and clear - the Scottish government’s pay offer just isn’t good enough.
“Ministers need to understand the anger of health staff who are working in an under-funded, under-staffed NHS. These are unprecedented times and NHS staff are struggling to make ends meet.
“This should be a massive wake-up call to the Scottish government. They need to come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer or prepare themselves for the first strikes in the NHS since devolution.”
Matt McLaughlin, Unison Scotland’s head of health, said: “Nobody wants to take strike action but without an improved pay offer, our members will be left with no choice.
“The ball is the Scottish Government’s court. We are calling on Humza Yousaf to come forward with an improved offer so our dedicated health workers can get on with delivering services.”
The Royal College of Nursing in Scotland has threatened strike action within weeks and Unite, which represents about 1,500 Scottish Ambulance Service staff, has said that “continuous action short of strike”, including an overtime ban and work to rule, will be enforced from November 25.
Ambulance staff represented by the GMB union plan a 26-hour strike from 6am on November 28 until 7.59am the following morning.
Ministers have insisted that there is no more money to fund public sector pay rises and warned that a nurses’ strike would be “catastrophic”.
Mr Yousaf has written to the UK health secretary to seek more money to fund the pay rises.
Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, has said that Mr Yousaf needed to “get a grip” on the crisis. The Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, has called for Mr Yousaf to be sacked.
Some 6000 nursing and midwifery posts are currently unfilled in Scotland with nurses reporting staff concerns that patient safety is at risk because of insufficient staff.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here