THE justice secretary has pulled out of a Holyrood committee meeting tomorrow where he was due to be quizzed on major cut backs to courts, prisons and policing.
Keith Brown was scheduled to appear before MSPs at the criminal justice committee on Wednesday morning to answer questions on spending savings.
But the meeting has now been cancelled due to Mr Brown becoming unavailable.
The Justice Secretary, a former army veteran, was in the Falklands Islands for Remembrance commemorations last week. He had served with the Mortar Troop 45 Commando of Arbroath during the Falklands war.
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Cabinet Secretary’s appearance before the justice committee has been postponed as his return from the Falkland Islands has been delayed by adverse weather.”
Mr Brown will appear before the committee when the meeting is rearranged.
Police Scotland last month said it had a “real concern” that it will soon be unable to carry out basic functions as cuts could force it to shed thousands of staff.
Deputy Chief Constable David Page told MSPs that the 101 non-emergency helpline could be axed as 4,400 officers and civilian staff are potentially lost in the next four years.
He said Scottish Government plans to freeze Police Scotland’s budget in cash terms until 2027 could reduce it to a “quasi-military force” only used for “the most serious incidents”.
Opposition MSPs on the committee called his evidence “terrifying” while one SNP MSP said it was the “starkest” he had heard in parliament.
In May, SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes announced a “flat-cash settlement” for the justice sector from 2023/24 to 2026/27, which independent analysts have said amounts to a real-terms cut of 7.8 per cent across the portfolio.
This includes courts, prosecutors, legal aid, prisons, the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and the Scottish Police Authority, the body which funds Police Scotland.
However rising inflation and cuts in next month’s UK budget could make the squeeze worse.
DCC Page said Chief Constable Iain Livingstone was “very concerned” by the figure, and that “very difficult decisions” lay ahead.
He told MSPs in October: “The vast majority of our budget is people, so any cuts on our budget will fall squarely on people – police and staff who make up Police Scotland.”
Cutting numbers would make Police Scotland more reliant on support from forces in England and Wales at major events, he said, a practice known as mutual aid.
He said: “We’re looking at things like having to pull back from the types of policing we do at the minute because we won’t have bodies to do it, to be quite frank.
“Things like community policing, campus cops, which incidents do we attend in terms of roads policing. Mental wellbeing, things like that.”
Ross Haggart, interim chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, later warned the committee that he faced having to make savings of up to £43m over the next four years, meaning a quarter of the whole-time firefighting service could be unaffordable.
He said around 780 of the 3,500 wholetime operational firefighters could be lost, meaning the loss of personnel for 30 of the 116 full-time firefighting appliances.
Mr Brown was also due to be questioned by the committee tomorrow on the Scottish Government's opposition to a Westminster bill concerning unsolved murders and other violent crimes during the Northern Ireland Troubles.
The Justice Secretary has recommended that Holyrood does not consent to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill currently going through the UK parliament.
If passed it would establish a new independent body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) and become the only body which as the authority to investigate murders and other violent crimes during 1966 to 1998 which related to the conflict.
The Scottish Government is opposed to the bill as it believes it entails "unwelcome" changes to the functions and responsibilities of the Lord Advocate as head of the systems of criminal prosecution and investigation of deaths in Scotland.
It is also opposed to the bill as it believes it could limit those who have suffered during the Troubles from obtaining justice and that those who committed offences during that time may not be held to account.
The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.
