PARLIAMENT'S sleaze watchdog has suggested that Matt Hancock's reality TV turn has demeaned the “dignity of public office.”

Kathryn Stone said that while her office had received “dozens of complaints” about the former health secretary’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! she was powerless to investigate.

Asked about the TV appearance while giving evidence to the Commons standards committee, the independent Parliamentary Commissioner said: “It raises really important questions about members’ proper activities while they’re supposed to be fulfilling their parliamentary duties and representing their constituents.

“If I may, I’d like to share some correspondence that I heard from a member of the public on this matter.

“One member of the public contrasted the dignity of veterans on Remembrance Sunday with a former secretary of state, and they said this individual was ‘waiting for a buffet of animal genitalia’ and they wondered what had happened to the dignity of public office."

Mr Hancock has been forced to undertake six of the show's grizzly bushtucker trials so far, including one where he had to eat camel penis, sheep vagina, and cow's anus.

Ms Stone said: “there is no job description for MPs but we have to think very carefully about the conflict between public and private interests, bringing the House into disrepute and so on”.

Asked if it was something she could investigate, she said: “No, because it doesn’t breach a rule per se, unless we are thinking about the conflict between personal and public interest, and settling that conflict in the interests of the public.”

Ms Stone also said she had received more than 1,500 complaints over the “partygate” fines received by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

She said this was “obviously outside my remit” but people felt they had “nowhere else to go to make those complaints”.

Complaints had also been received about “a newly-appointed education minister making an offensive gesture” – an apparent reference to Andrea Jenkyns raising her middle finger at crowds outside Downing Street before Mr Johnson’s resignation statement.

“That caused a high volume of complaints from members of the public,” Ms Stone told MPs.

But “as those complaints were about ministers, they fell outside of the code of conduct”.

Ms Stone said the government needed to appoint a replacement for Lord Geidt to scrutinise ministerial behaviour.

She said: “One of the very real frustrations at the moment is the number of complaints that I’m receiving about the conduct of ministers.

“And there is no replacement for Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministerial interests.”

Meanwhile, Mr Hancock was reminded of his responsibilities in Westminster after campaigners flew a plane over the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle with a message reading: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”

The plane bearing a 35ft banner circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday.

It was organised by campaign group 38 Degrees who are working with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

Lobby Akinnola, who lost his father to Covid-19 said: "Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

"He’s the man we wrote to over a year ago asking him to pass over his private gmail emails relating to the handling of the pandemic to the new health secretary in readiness for the Covid Inquiry. He’s the man who didn’t even respond to us.

"He's claimed the inquiry will set the record straight, but it can only get to the truth if it has the evidence it needs. He should be at home sending in those emails rather than being rewarded with £400,000 for not doing his job."

Rishi Sunak was asked about Mr Hancock’s during a huddle with reporters on the way to the G20 summit in Indonesia.

The Prime Minister declined to call for Mr Hancock to resign his West Suffolk seat but said he was “very disappointed” the MP had chosen to swap his constituency for the TV show.

"I think politics at its best can and should be actually quite noble,” he said.

“You have to earn people’s respect, right. It is not given just because you are a politician…

“It is incumbent on all members of parliament to do the things that earn people’s respect and that’s serving your constituents really well, making a difference to them in surgeries.

“It is how you conduct yourself – everyone is going to do it in a slightly different way – but I think it’s important that we have our constituents and our country and the forefront of what we do when we go around our day-to-day lives.”

It was put to Mr Sunak that his former Cabinet colleague looks like he is asking the public to forgive him during his trials in the jungle.

Asked if Mr Hancock deserves their sympathy, Mr Sunak said: “I think the British public will make up their own mind.

“I was disappointed when he went on the show, as I said, and I thought the chief whip was right to suspend the whip from him.”

MPs should be focused on “debating and trying to solve” the many challenges the UK faces, Mr Sunak added.

Asked if he has tuned into the show, watched by millions each night, he said: “Sadly not, no, I’ve been busy. I’ve barely seen my children, or anyone else for that matter, over the last couple of weeks.”

Asked whether his former cabinet colleague should quit Westminster, the Prime Minister told ITV News: “Matt Hancock is not a Conservative MP, the Chief Whip decided to remove the Conservative whip.

“Ultimately, the question is for his constituents at an election but I think it was right that the Chief Whip removed the conservative whip from Matt Hancock, it’s a decision I support and I was very disappointed that he decided to go on the show.”

However, Mr Hancock is perhaps starting to win over viewers. For the first time in a week, the public has voted for other contestants to face the nightly bushtucker trial.










