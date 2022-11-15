MPS have backed a call for Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to waive at least £6000 of the golden goodbyes they are entitled to for no longer being ministers.
Labour’s motion went through the Commons ‘on the nod’ without a formal vote.
It followed shadow communities secretary Lisa Nandy telling MPs it was “obscene” that the former Prime Minister was entitled to a severance payment of almost £19,000 after just seven weeks in office, while her Chancellor was “set to rake in £17,000” for even less.
Labour’s censure motion called on the pair to forgo at least £6000 each because of their “mismanagement of the economy while in office”, with the sum said to be equal to average yearly increase in mortgage costs.
Opposition day motions are not binding, and while past governments always tried to vote them down, recent administrations prefer MPs to abstain in these votes and ignore them.
However Labour said the Commons had not passed a similar censure motion since the 1970s, when such votes were considered binding.
Tory housing minister Lucy Frazer said it was not “appropriate” to make arbitrary demands of individuals in relation to their entitlements, which were entirely at their own discretion.
She said Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng “both served as ministers for a considerable amount of time before they were made prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer, and they therefore have a statutory entitlement”.
She added: “That’s not to say ministers are not able to waive such payments. That is not a matter for the Government…. (it) is entirely discretionary matter for individuals concerned.”
The housing minister also claimed it was “wholly inaccurate” to blame the mini-budget for mortgage rate increases, leading to jeers and heckles from the opposite benches.
The debate also saw Paul Howell, the Tory MP for Sedgefield, forced to apologise to three frontbench female Labour MPs after he suggested they should “shut up” and listen to him.
There were gasps as he said: “You have chirped and talked – do you want to hear or do you want to shut up?”. He then immediately apologised.
Deputy Commons Speaker Nigel Evans accepted the apology, but reminded the Opposition: “This isn’t a chat. This is a debate.”
Shadow minister Sarah Owen said later in the debate: “When he tells us to ‘shut up’, no. “When people in this country are suffering, when people in this country cannot afford their bills, and when people in this country cannot get onto the housing ladder, no.
“I will never shut up, because they crashed the economy and we will always and proudly be on the side of ordinary working people. Perhaps maybe he should go away and learn some manners.”
