RISHI Sunak has denied that Brexit is responsible for the UK’s current economic woes.

Speaking at a press conference at the G20 Summit in Bali, the Prime Minister said the “legacy of Covid” and the war in Ukraine was behind the downturn.

His comments came as the Office for National Statistics reported that inflation was now at 11.1 per cent, up from 10.1% last month.

It is the fastest rise in prices since October 1981 and was higher than expected.

The ONS said it has been fuelled in part by rising gas and electricity costs - despite government support to limit the rise in bills - and a 16.4% spike in food costs.

Mr Sunak described it as “the enemy that we need to face down.”

He added: “My absolute number one priority is making sure that we deal with the economic situation that we face at home.

“With more news of inflation today, it’s the number one thing that’s on people’s minds.

“It’s the thing that’s causing most anxiety, opening up bills, seeing the emails come in with rising prices. And that’s why it’s right that we grip it.

“And tomorrow the Chancellor will set out a plan that will enable us to do that.”

Earlier this month, Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England said leaving the EU was a key factor in the problems facing the UK, as it had “slowed the pace at which the economy can grow”

Asked about Brexit’s relationship to the soaring rate of inflation, Mr Sunak said: “Whatever you’re thinking about what the UK economic situation is … two-thirds of the global economy of G20 members are seeing inflation rates above 7%,” he said.

“The IMF thinks a third of the global economy either needs or will be in recession. That is the global context. That’s what’s dominated the conversations I’ve been having here and we know why that is, it’s the legacy of Covid and it’s, of course, what Putin is doing is driving up energy prices and indeed food prices.”

He said every country would have “idiosyncratic things, but those are the overwhelming dominating factors that are leading to the economic challenge that we’re facing at the moment.”

The Prime Minister also said he was “filled with optimism” about the UK’s future trading relationship with the US, despite not discussing any bilateral deal during his meeting with Joe Biden.

Mr Sunak said it could take years for any formal agreement to be signed off.

“On trade, we had actually a very good conversation with President Biden on a range of things. We didn’t discuss a trade deal in particular, but we did discuss our economic partnership,” he said.

“Both of us acknowledged the fact that, actually, the United States is our single largest trading partner and there’s a range of economic cooperation that is happening and can continue to happen in the future.

“We talked about energy, for example, and how we can work together to improve energy security at a time when we’re all wanting to have more of that at home.”

During the press conference, Mr Sunak also accused Vladimir Putin of showing “utter contempt” for the international order.

The comment came as leaders met to discuss how a missile came to hit a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border, killing two people.

The Prime Minister said there were already teams on the ground trying to work out what happened.

There are reports it may have been a Ukrainian air defence missile fired at an incoming Russian rocket.

Moscow yesterday sent more than 80 missiles into Ukraine, knocking out power for millions.

“That was happening at a time when the G20 was gathered trying to find resolution to some of the world’s challenges and the same time Putin was raining down indiscriminately that volume of missile attack,” Mr Sunak said.

“I think it shows utter contempt for the international rules-based system.”