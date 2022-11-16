DEPUTY Prime Minister Dominic Raab has asked for an investigation into two separate complaints made about his behaviour.

Over the last week, the Tory frontbencher has been accused of bullying officials in previous government roles.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he had “written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me”.

“I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor,” he said.

The tweet came just two hours before Mr Raab was due to stand in for Mr Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions.

In his letter, Mr Raab said: “I have just been notified that two separate complaints have formally been made against me, in parallel, from my time as foreign secretary and my first tenure as justice secretary, which ended in September of this year.

“I am, therefore, writing to request that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible. I will co-operate fully and respect whatever outcome you decide.”

The Tory leader - who is currently in Indonesia at the G20 summit - has agreed to the request, saying that “integrity, professionalism and accountability are core values of this Government”.

However, the row prompted criticism from Chris Bryant, the Labour chair of the Commons Standards Committee. He pointed out that the government had yet to replace ethics adviser Lord Geidt, who quit in June.

He tweeted: "Dear Mr Sunak, could you please appoint an independent adviser on the ministerial code today? You said it would be the first thing you did. And you’ve now got serious questions about three ministers you’ve appointed."