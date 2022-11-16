DOUGLAS Ross has accused Nicola Sturgeon of “fibbing” as MPs clashed in the Commons over the state of Scotland’s block grant.

Writing in the Financial Times on Tuesday about the likelihood of cuts in Jeremy Hunt’s budget, the First Minister warned public services were “still recovering from the last period of austerity and from Covid-19, and as they are struggling with the impact of inflation.”

She added: “The budget of the Scottish Government, for example, is worth £1.7bn less than when it was set in December as a result of inflation, yet we have not received a single additional penny from the UK government.”

In the Commons, Mr Ross that claim was “completely false and is another example of this fibbing First Minister, who has recently been forced to correct the official record in the Scottish Parliament for false claims made there.”

He asked Mr Jack if he agreed that this was “a misleading and incorrect quote from Scotland's First Minister.” He also urged him to “outline what additional funding has gone from this UK Government to the Scottish government this year?”

The minister replied that there had been “extra funding from Barnett consequentials going to the Scottish Government this year” including £82m from the Household Support Fund, up from £41m last year, and another £296m as a result of the council tax rebate in England.

Earlier, Patricia Gibson pointed to House of Commons Library research that said the block grant was cut by 4.1 per cent this financial year and is estimated to be cut by a further 6% In the next financial year, a drop of nearly £5bn.

“The UK government repeatedly claims to be increasing the funding for Scotland but this is clearly not true. So why does the Secretary of State and his government refuse to admit they have cut the block grant and plan to cut it even further? And when will he stand up for Scotland”

Mr Jack told the North Ayrshire and Arran MP he was standing up for Scotland.

“The £41bn settlement over three years was a record figure since devolution began since the first grant was agreed in 1999.

“That is the highest figure that we've seen and I am standing up for Scotland. I do recognize the Scottish Government have got tough choices to make, inflation is affecting the whole world and the Scottish Government will have to make responsible choices, and I don't believe it's responsible just to cut their public services by £1.25bn.”

He said the Scottish Government's support of independence would “certainly not help the finances of Scotland.”

The SNP's shadow Scotland secretary Mhairi Black said it was "very concerning to hear the Minister dispute the figures from the House of Commons Library."

"So let me just emphasize that Scotland's block grant is being cut. Our services are being eroded by Tory cuts. The economy has been undermined by Brexit and as part of the UK Scotland is facing the deepest recession in Europe.

"And this government's response is more austerity despite Scotland rejecting that premise for over 50 years.

"So will the minister and the rest of his disaster capitalist Tories get out of Scotland's way, and stop denying democracy and allow Scotland to choose its own path out of this nightmare."

Mr Jack said it was the SNP who had denied democracy as they had not accepted the results of the referendum in 2014.

Ms Black replied to say she did not need "any lectures on democracy from a soon-to-be unelected baron."

Mr Jack has been nominated for a peerage on Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

Labour's shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray called on the Government to apologise for the “Tory premium on everyone’s mortgages”.

He said: “It’s not just about the last 12 weeks, but the decisions of the last 12 years.

“A few weeks’ ago a constituent came to my surgery in tears, their 1.79% five-year fixed-rate mortgage was expiring and their re-mortgage rate was nearly 6%.

“This familiar story means going from a stable income and affordable bills to the crushing anxiety of being unable to pay for the roof over the heads of their family. This was totally avoidable, but this Government and secretary of state chose to ignore the experts, ignore their own officials and independent bodies like the Office for Budget Responsibility.

“The result, a Tory premium on everyone’s mortgages, so does the secretary of state think that he and his new Prime Minister should stop refusing to say sorry and give the public an apology – the very least that they deserve.”

Mr Jack replied: “I do understand how concerned people are about their mortgages and – obviously a number of factors are influencing interest rates, but all I would say to him is that we are doing all we can to limit those factors and to support the people who need it most at this difficult time.”