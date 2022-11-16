Donald Trump has announced he is seeking to win back the Whitehouse and stand as the Republican Party’s candidate in 2024.

Potentially taking on President Joe Biden in a re-run of the 2020 election – which Trump lost convincingly – the contest would see Trump try to become on the second President in history to win two non-consecutive terms.

His announcement speech has been likened to a list of his greatest hits, including a promise to “make America great again” … again, while he has also taken aim at President Biden’s record and perceived policy failures.

Early signs are that Trump will face an uphill struggle. No longer a clean slate, wildcard, political outsider, he will face the electorate with a record he can be judged on, including his much-criticised response to the global Covid pandemic.

He will also campaign under the shadow of the June 6 insurrection which saw his supporters storm the US Capitol building and attempt to interrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidency.

President Joe Biden could face a Trump challenge in 2024

Trump is also facing federal probes into his role in the Capitol attack and his post-presidential handling of classified material, and other legal headaches which could dog his campaign.

Trump promised to usher in a “golden age” of prosperity and American global dominance, and painted a picture of a "horrible" America– just two years after he left office – with President Biden overseeing “blood-soaked streets” in “cesspool cities” and an “invasion” at the border, earning cheers as he vowed to execute those convicted of selling drugs.

“We are a nation in decline,” he said. “We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way.”

But how does his rhetoric from this morning, delivered in a nearly hour-long speech from the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida stack up with reality?

America news outlet CNN fact-checked the speech, and found that from everything to building a wall on the US border with Mexico to the country’s strategic fuel reserve, tariffs on China and rising sea levels, Trump made false or misleading claims.

The former President also took credit for Republicans’ performance in races for the House of Representatives, even though they are poised to capture a far narrower majority than anticipated.

Response to the announcement has been less than stellar. Fox News, which regularly broadcast Trump’s speeches in full in the past cut away back to a discussion of his merits, although the station did welcome his bid.

Other sections of the media empire controlled by Rupert Murdoch, which had previously supported the divisive President, have been more critical.

Could Trump make a comeback?

As rumors of Trump’s impending announcement swirled around on Monday, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board printed a statement, saying: "The GOP and the country, would be best served if Mr. Trump ceded the field to the next generation of Republican leaders to compete for the nomination in 2024.

"If Mr. Trump insists on running, then Republican voters will have to decide if they want to nominate the man most likely to produce a GOP loss."

His daughter Ivanka, who took a central part in his administraion, quickly distanced herself from the announcment, saying she would stay “outside the political arena” from now on.

On social media discussion site Reddit, Trump’s chances were discussed on both sides of the political divide.

A chief talking point was Trump’s divisiveness, and his unpopularity with some of the members of his own party, particularly after his blessings failed to deliver a ‘red wave’ of victories in this month’s miderm elections to the Senate, House of Representatives, and in many state governorships and legislatures.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

On the main Politics board, one poster said: “The GOP (Republican Party) is officially in the midst of their own civil war now and it’s going to be quite beautiful to watch as they tear each other apart and destroy themselves in that process.

“After these midterms, the GOP was already beginning to feel a bit like a Tarantino film where everyone is pointing their guns at each other. I think some shooting is going to be happening real soon.

“And nothing gets out the liberal vote quite like Trump.”

Over at the more right-leaning Conservative discussion section, feelings were mixed.

While some stressed Trump’s election-winning abilities and chances of causing an upset as he did in 2016, most were tired of his antics and fearful of the damage he could do to the Republicans by splitting the voter base and energising Democrats.

Many were in favour of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis being the candidate. DeSantis, fresh from a landslide re-election victory, is yet to declare his own bid but is seen as a rising star by the Republican base.

One poster summed up the prevailing mood on Trump, saying: “I'm not voting for him. I'll support the best primary candidate against him. If he is nominated, I will vote third party.”

However, one added: "I get it why people are on here saying he has “no chance” but that’s what everyone said in 2015."