NICOLA Sturgeon has been warned that doctors are “crying out for help” as she was urged to reverse £65m cuts to GP services.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar told the First Minister that the health service is the “worst it has ever been”, following warnings from the British Medical Association’s Scottish GP committee.
Andrew Buist, chairman of the committee, has warned of the catastrophic consequences facing GPs due to primary care budget cuts – part of more than £600m the Scottish Government is cutting to meet inflation costs and public sector pay deals.
Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Sarwar said staff are facing “unbearable pressure” and Dr Buist believes 1,000 GPs are needed urgently.
Mr Sawrar said: “The Deputy First Minister called the cut of £65 million for GP practices, which already are short-staffed and under pressure, a ‘reprioritisation’.
“Let’s call it what it is -it’s a cut that’s having a devastating consequence for staff and for patients.
“At the same time, her Health Secretary tells people to go to their GP instead of A&E. Another case of the SNP telling NHS staff to do more with less.
“The SNP has been in charge of our NHS for 15 years, and there is a crisis in every part of it – in our GP practices, at our A&Es and in our hospitals.”
He told the First Minister responsibility lies with herself and her Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
“Staff are crying out for help,” he said.
“Does the First Minister accept this is the worst it has even been and it is all happening on Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf’s watch?”
Ms Sturgeon said she accepts the BMA’s assessment of GP pressures – but said the Scottish Government aims to recruit 800 additional GPs over the next few years, with 277 taken on since 2017.
But budgetary pressures mean “hard decisions” – including on NHS financing – have to be made, she said.
Ms Sturgeon added: “Nothing I have said today or at any time takes away from the fact that management of the NHS is the responsibility of me and my Government.
“I absolutely accept that and take that responsibility seriously.
“Is the pressure on the NHS greater than it has been at any time in the history of the NHS? Yes, it is.
“The fact of the matter is though, that while management of the NHS is our responsibility, the amount we’re able to invest in the NHS is determined by funding decisions that are taken at Westminster.”
Ms Sturgeon has faced pressure to sack Mr Yousaf as NHS waiting times in emergency departments continue to rise, however she has maintained she has “absolute confidence” in him.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here