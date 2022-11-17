LIVING standards are set to fall to their lowest level in 70 years, with the independent Office for Budget Responsibility predicting a drop of 7 per cent over the next two years.

In their economic and fiscal outlook, published alongside Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement, the watchdog said rising inflation and interest rates meant the country was already in recession.

Squeezed incomes, higher interest rates and tumbling house prices meant this could last “just over a year”.

The fall in real household disposable income (RHDI) falls by 4.3% in 2022-23, which would be the largest since ONS records began in 1956/57.

That is followed by the second largest fall in 2023-24 at 2.8%.

This, the OBR adds, is "only the third time since 1956-57 that RHDI per person has fallen for two consecutive fiscal years."

It won't be until 2027/28 until RHDI per person recovers its 2021-22 level, but it will still be 1% below pre-pandemic levels.

However, the OBR say the drop would have "been greater still" without the £100bn worth of government intervention announced earlier this year, including the energy price guarantee and cost-of-living payments announced earlier this year.

The watchdog expected the UK economy to grow by 4.2% this year, but shrink by 1.4% next year.

Growth will then pick up to 1.3%, 2.6%, and 2.7% in the following three years.

As a result, it said unemployment would rise by 505,000, from 3.5%, to peaking at 4.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

At a press briefing after the budget, Richard Hughes, Chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility said: "We now expect inflation to peak at 11.1% in the fourth quarter of this year, driven by higher global energy and food prices in particular, that's two and a half percentage points higher at its peak than we forecast back in March.

"But the peak is two and a half percentage points lower and one quarter earlier than it would have been without the energy price guarantee.

"Inflation is expected to fall back sharply over the course of the next year and is dragged in some negative territory in the middle of the decade, before returning to its 2% target by the end of the forecast period.

"But in the near term, inflation far outpaces growth in nominal wages, which are expected to grow by 6% this year and 4% next year.

"This drives historically large falls in per person real disposable income, which dropped by a cumulative 7% over the two financial years to 2023/24, wiping out the last eight years of improvement.

"This steep fall in living standards happens despite the energy price guarantee and other government support, which raised real incomes by three and a half percent on average this year and next.

"However, for a net energy importer like the UK, the huge increase in global gas prices over the past year represents the terms of trade shock that leaves our country as a whole poorer.

"So while government policy can, through spending taxation and borrowing, also, who in the UK pays for these higher energy costs within and between generations, it cannot make them go away.

"Indeed, we expect real incomes in 2027 to still be 1% below their pre-pandemic peak of three years ago.

"The squeeze on real household incomes, drags down consumption and tips the economy into a recession lasting just over a year from last quarter. Peak to trough, real GDP falls by just over 2%. But it would have fallen half as much again in the absence of government support.

"This fallen output is much shallower than as experienced during the pandemic or the 2008 financial crisis, but similar in depth to that seen during the recession of the 1990s."