SCOTS households face increased energy bills after Jeremy Hunt scaled back the energy price guarantee.

The Chancellor's change to the scheme will see the average bill rising from around £2,500 to £3,000 per year.

In his Autumn Statment, Mr Hunt also confirmed that the universal £400 rebate on bills would not be repeated, but replaced by targeted support for those most in need.

Households on means-tested benefits will receive £900, while pensioner households will get £000, and individuals on disability benefits will be given £150.

Households who use alternative fuels such as heating oil and LPG to heat their homes will see their support doubled from £100 to £200.

The energy price guarantee was first introduced by Liz Truss at the start of her brief time in Number 10. It came as energy prices rocketed following the war in Ukraine, and pre-empted what looked set to be an eye-watering 80 per cent increase in the energy price cap.

It limits the amount energy firms are able to charge customers per unit of energy, with the government paying the difference between what households pay and what energy suppliers would charge if the scheme was not in place.

It came into force on 1st October and was due to last two years, though Mr Hunt had already announced that it would end at its current level after six months.

In his Autumn Statement, he thanked Ms Truss and her chancellor, Kwasi Karteng for their “leadership in this area.”

He told MPs:”This winter, we will stick with their plan to spend £55bn to help households and businesses with their energy bills—one of the largest support plans in Europe.

“From April, we will continue the energy price guarantee for a further 12 months at a higher level of £3,000 per year for the average household.

“With prices forecast to remain elevated throughout next year, this will mean an average of £500 of support for every household in the country.”

John Swinney, the Scottish Government's Deputy First Minister said the higher energy price cap would be "unsustainable for many households."

He added: "The proposals may limit the impact for some consumers, but the UK Government needs to carefully consider the effect a £500 rise in energy bills will have on those who are in or at risk of fuel poverty."

Citizens Advice Scotland Chief Executive Derek Mitchell said: "Even with the further cap on energy prices people will come through a harsh winter and then face a shock on the spring as prices go up significantly.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The new energy support package will come as something of a relief for average earners, who were worried they might be left out in the cold.

“The new package, from April, will keep bills at £3,000 for average users, protecting them from a rise to as much as £3,700.

“This still leaves them with a horrible mountain to climb.

“In March this year we were paying an average of £1,277 on our energy bills, so we’ll have to find almost two and a half times more cash to pay our bills within 13 months.

“The fact that this comes on top of so many other price rises means life is going to get even tougher next spring.”

Adam Scorer, chief executive at National Energy Action (NEA), said: “An average bill of £3,000 from spring is an increase of 40% from current record levels, given that the Government has ceased the support currently provided by the energy bill support scheme, yet energy bills are up by a staggering 130%.

“Sadly, this means there is now no end in sight to the energy crisis for struggling households.

“For most, it looks as if it will get even harder."