JEREMY Hunt has insisted that the Barnett consequentials heading to Scotland as a result of yesterday’s Autumn Statement will be "extra help" for the Scottish Government.

But John Swinney has said the real-term value of the money had been "substantively eroded by the effect of inflation."

He said it was a cash increase to the Scottish Government budget of 4.1 per cent, while ministers were tackling an 11.1% rate of inflation.

As a result of increased spending on schools, health and social care in England the Scottish Government’s block grant will receive an additional £1.5bn over the next two years.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Hunt said the tax rises and spending cuts announced yesterday, as the government tries to tackle a £55bn black hole in the public finances, was about being “practical.”

“Well, for a Conservative, it's absolutely a thing you do as a last resort to raise taxes. But in the end, we're not being ideological about this. We're being practical," he said.

“We're doing the right thing for Scotland, the right thing for the whole country and what I think people understand is, yes, there are huge challenges.

“They've seen what's happened to their energy bills, to the cost of petrol, to the cost of their weekly shop.

“They know there are issues all over the world and they want the government to have a plan that gets us through to the other side.

“And what we've done is not just have a plan that brings down inflation, which is the root cause of these problems, but also protects vital public services like the NHS and schools.

“There's £1.5bn for the Scottish Government to invest - I hope they do invest it in the Scottish NHS because they recently cut the budget for the Scottish NHS.”

When it was put to him that the Scottish Government say their budget is worth £1.7bn less than it was last December because of inflation, Mr Hunt replied: “Well, we're all having to cope with inflation, and what we announced yesterday is extra help for the Scottish Government to deal with those pressures, just as we're announcing extra help for the NHS in England and for schools in England.

“And what I would say is we want to deal with these problems. And what we want to make sure is that vital public services, like the NHS, are protected through a difficult period.

“And the reason for that is because it's the NHS that helps get people back to work when they're not well, if they've got long COVID or whatever, waiting for an operation. And the NHS has been under enormous pressure in Scotland as it has in the rest of the UK.

“But also yesterday other things that are going to help people in Scotland, 190,000 People will benefit from the increase in the national living wage to £10.42, that's its biggest ever increase.

“If you're working full time that's about £1600 more pounds on your salary every year.

“And then big help for pensioners. I have a great aunt who lives just outside Aberdeen, who is over 100 years old and respecting the triple lock promise, the biggest ever increase in the state pension.”

Speaking on the programme later, Mr Swinney said the Tories had to take their share of the blame for the UK’s eyewatering rate of inflation, currently sitting at 11.1%.

“Obviously, the inflationary challenge is enormous and it's eroding household incomes and making the cost of living challenge very difficult for individuals, but it's also having a corrosive effect on public services and public spending.

"So it is correct to get inflation under control. But inflation is out of control because of the mismanagement of the economy by the Conservative government and the failure of the UK Government to act over the summer to tackle the rising energy prices because of the paralysis over the departure of Boris Johnson.

“And then the complete madness of the mini budget in September has simply fueled the inflationary climate and the pressure on our economy.

“So the Conservatives are wholly responsible for the financial challenges that we face today.”

Mr Swinney accepted that were “global factors” also “driving the economic conditions that we face”

“But we know that Conservatives have taken a number of very damaging decisions in recent years.

“The nature of the Brexit process, it's now evident, it’s now becoming crystal clear that the way in which Brexit was delivered by the Conservative government because it didn't have to be delivered the way it's been delivered, we could have stayed in the single market as we recommended, but no, no, the Conservatives knew better.

"They wanted to have the arrangements we now have, so we've got them and they are damaging the economy. They're fueling inflation.

"Yes, the war in Ukraine is fueling inflation. But the lack of action on energy prices over the summer has exacerbated the situation and, just to add fuel to the fire, the mini budget in September, which the Chancellor to his credit is now acknowledging was a disaster, has simply intensified the economic pressures that we are facing.”

Mr Swinney said that he would need to make a "whole host of decisions" in light of the Autumn Statement for the Scottish Government's budget on December 15.

"It's not just about spending, there are implications for us after tax decisions that the United Kingdom Government has taken.

“But the challenge we are wrestling with is the challenge of inflation and our budget has fallen by 10% in real terms between this year and last and the announcements that were made yesterday do very little to address the damage that's been done to the Scottish budget.

“So whilst we've had a cash increase to our budget of 4.1%, inflation is currently running at 11.1%.

“Clearly, this increase in cash terms is substantively eroded by the effect of inflation and it's the pressure of inflation that I'm wrestling with in this financial year, because that's obviously driving the challenges that I face about the delivery of public services and the affording of public sector pay deals.”

“That’s why inflation is so corrosive, because numbers, like £1.5bn over a two year period will sound like a very substantial sum of money, but the real value of that is significantly diminished by the effect of inflation,” he added.

Mr Swinney said that, as per custom, consequential coming from money allocated to the NHS in England by the UK Government would be allocated to health and social care within Scotland.

“So without prejudging the contents of my budget, I would give the assurance that there will be investment in the health service as a consequence of the decisions that have been arrived at yesterday, because that will be the application of the long term policy commitment that we've given to pass on Barnett consequentials from changes to health expenditure in England on to the NHS and social care system in Scotland.”

Asked if the announcements yesterday would impact the pay negotiations, Mr Swinney said it would not change, “because the pay claims are about this financial year. And in this financial year, there was no additional resources provided by the UK statement yesterday.”

He said he had no unallocated resources in this financial year.

“Any changes that we make to afford public sector pay deals will have to come from cuts to public expenditure. I've already had to cut public expenditure by £1.2bn and any further steps would have to be in the same direction.”

“I can't pay members of staff for this year from next year's money. I just can't do that. It's not possible.

"So the point I'm trying to get across is that there's a finite sum of money available in this financial year, which has got to afford all of our delivery of public services.

"Now if we want to increase any of the offers that have been made to public sector workers, and I understand why public sector workers want higher increases because the pressures of inflation are enormous on people's standard of living, but if we're going to do that, I just have to be candid, that will have to come from cuts in public expenditure and other programs.”



