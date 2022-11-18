SNP plans to ban alcohol advertising could have “extremely grave” consequences for Scottish football, the SFA and SPFL have warned.

The radical proposals, put forward by the Scottish Government in a consultation on Thursday, would see drinks firms no longer able to sponsor teams or major events.

Advertising on billboards, and on the side of buses and taxis would also be banned.

Currently, half of all Scottish Premiership teams are sponsored by a drinks company, while Glens vodka is a corporate partner of the SPFL.

The consultation also raises the prospect of banning the sale of non-alcoholic items that use alcohol brand names.

The government gives the example of Bailey’s Haagen-Dazs, and Guinness merchandise, but it would presumably also cover replica kits.

The SPFL's chief executive, Neil Doncaster, said removing the revenue stream from drinks companies when clubs are experiencing “the most significant economic challenges for a generation, could have huge implications for clubs and Scottish sport more generally.”

He added: “If the government enforces a blanket ban on alcohol advertising in Scottish football stadia, there could be enormous consequences for all Scottish clubs playing in Europe, where brewers such as Heineken are at the centre of Uefa’s family of sponsors.”

Mr Doncaster added: “Even at an initial stage, it is clear that the sporting, social and financial implications could be extremely grave.”

Other measures in the plans could see corner shops forced to keep alcohol locked up behind the counter in the same as cigarettes are, while supermarkets could be stopped from aisle-end displays.

However, because broadcasting is reserved, it means TV advertising would be out of reach for the Scottish Government.

Launching the proposals on Thursday, Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “There is clear evidence that adverts which glamorise drinking can encourage young people to drink alcohol and have a detrimental impact on those in recovery from problem alcohol use.”

But the Campaign for Real Ale warned the proposals could end up “punishing local breweries, cider producers and the vast majority of people who consume alcohol responsibly,”

Director of CAMRA Scotland Stuart McMahon said: “The Scottish Government’s plans risk punishing local breweries, cider producers and the vast majority of people who consume alcohol responsibly instead of targeting intervention and help to those suffering from alcohol dependency.

“The heavy-handed measures proposed in this consultation risk limiting the ability of start-up, small and independent breweries and cider producers to bring products to the market and improve consumer choice of distinctive, quality Scottish beer and cider.

“Preventing beer and cider from being displayed in shops would be totally disproportionate, as well as undermining people’s ability to explore and choose different products.

“Local pubs and brewers are a vital part of our social fabric, bringing people together and tackling loneliness. They also do a huge amount for local community groups, charities, and grassroots sport – all of which would suffer if onerous restrictions banning reasonable advertising of alcohol get the go-ahead.”

Responding to the comments, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Alcohol-related harm is one of the most pressing public health challenges that we face in Scotland. An average of 700 people are hospitalised and 24 people die each week from illnesses caused by drinking alcohol.

“The Public Health Minister will be meeting key stakeholders, including the alcohol and advertising industries, during the consultation period, to hear directly from them.

“This is a first wide ranging consultation on this issue and any proposals we take forward into legislation are subject to the consultation responses. We are not introducing legislation at this stage.”

