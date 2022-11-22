TEACHERS have been offered a "new progressive pay" deal as the government and Scotland councils move to see off Thursday's strike.

The offer will mean a minimum increase of £1,926 or 5 per cent, whichever is higher, for those earning up to £60,000.

The hike will be equivalent to 6.85% for those on the lowest salaries.

Everybody earning over £60,000 will receive a pay increase of £3,000.

The Scottish Government says a fully qualified teacher in Scotland will receive £35,650 – over £7,500 more than their counterparts in England.

However, it is still far short of the 10% asked for by the EIS, and is not markedly different from the last offer made to teachers.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "This is a fair offer which recognises that the cost of living crisis is the priority, with higher increases for staff on lower salaries.

"This is now the fourth offer that has been made. In the same time EIS have not changed their request for a 10% pay increase – even for those on the highest incomes.

"I have been clear that we have limited room for manoeuvre. The financial situation for the Scottish Government is challenging and additional money for teacher pay means reduced public services elsewhere.

"In these challenging times it is important we focus our attention on those who are most impacted by the cost of living crisis, as well as ensuring fairness to all public sector workers. I would urge leadership to postpone plans for industrial action and consider this new offer.”

Katie Hagmann, COSLA’s Resources Spokesperson said the offer was "fair, affordable and recognises that the cost-of-living crisis is the priority, with higher increases for staff on lower pay points."

She added: “We have worked extremely hard and closely with Scottish Government to ensure such a revised offer could be brought forward and made today.

"I would call on our Trade Union colleagues to recognise that these are extremely challenging financial times we are operating in and we all need to make decisions with a full understanding of the consequences.

"Our offer ensures that we don’t place additional pressure on any other parts of our hardworking workforce and the essential services they deliver, and importantly it protects the best interests of children and young people.

"We hope our Trade Union partners will now postpone Thursday’s strikes.”

More to follow...