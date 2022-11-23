THE prominent SNP MP Joanna Cherry has underlined that Scotland is not like the Canadian province Quebec as she reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling today.
Ms Cherry, who is also an advocate and KC, pushed for the Scottish Government to have a Plan B if the UK Government continued to refuse to give its agreement to a second independence referendum.
“I note the UK Supreme Court’s judgment on the interpretation of the Scotland Act which settles the disputed issue of the devolved parliament’s competency to hold an independence referendum, although not in the way I would have liked," she said in a statement commenting on the UK Supreme Court judgement.
“Most of us assumed that the UK was, like the EU, a consensual union. I am puzzled by the court's suggestion that the principle of self-determination is “not in play here” and will need to study the judgment on this issue carefully.
"Scotland, unlike Quebec, is an ancient nation, which was a state in its own right before it entered into a consensual union with England in 1707.
"Are the UKSC saying Scotland is perpetually trapped by force of law in what was a union of consent?
“If the UK Government had any respect at all for Scottish democracy, this court hearing would not have been necessary. At the 2021 Scottish election voters elected a government with a manifesto commitment to hold a second independence referendum.
"The last time that happened, after the 2011 Scottish election, the UK Government respected that mandate and, after a period of negotiation, Alex Salmond and David Cameron entered into an agreement to put beyond doubt the legality of the independence referendum the Scottish parliament went on to hold. They also agreed that both governments would respect the result.
“So, there is an established constitutional precedent of the right thing to do in these circumstances. The unwritten British constitution proceeds by way of custom and practice.
"If the UK Government respected their own constitution and democracy, they would replicate what happened a decade ago, come to the negotiating table and enter into a second Edinburgh Agreement. That they will not do that this time round is unconstitutional as well as a denial of democracy."
She added: “Just think how English voters would have felt if, after they elected a Tory Government in 2015 with a manifesto commitment to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union, the EU Commission had tried to block that referendum.
"You don’t need much imagination to envisage the outrage that would have prompted.
"I would also point out that the idea that voters in Scotland should have to wait indefinitely for another poll does not sit easy with the terms of the Northern Ireland Act 1998 which envisaged that a cross border poll on reunification of Ireland may be repeated after a period of 7 years. Why should Scottish democracy be curtailed in a way that Northern Irish democracy is not?
“The solution is of course political. The reality now is that if the UK Government will not come to the negotiating table, then the only route to forcing them there is by the ballot box in an election.
“The people who live in Scotland will determine our future and it's time for the promised Constitutional Convention to be convened to take matters forward.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel