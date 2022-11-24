NICOLA Sturgeon has claimed that unionist politicians “want to silence Scotland’s voice” as she accused opponents of running scared of an independence referendum.
The First Minister was speaking after the Scottish Government’s plans for Holyrood to hold a re-run of the 2014 referendum was turned down by the UK Supreme Court.
She has warned that despite losing the key case, the situation "raises profoundly uncomfortable questions" for the unionist side of the constitutional debate.
Ms Sturgeon is to press ahead with her alternative strategy to use the next UK general election as a de factor referendum on independence.
Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that while she was “disappointed” by the outcome of the Supreme Court case, she would “respect and accept” the judgement.
She added: “The denial of democracy by Westminster parties demonstrates now beyond any doubt that the notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership of nations is not now, if it ever was, a reality.
“It remains open of course to the UK Government to respect democracy and to reach an agreement with the Scottish Government for a lawful constitutional democratic referendum.
“However, regardless of attempts by Westminster to block democracy, I will always work to ensure that Scotland's voice is heard and the future of Scotland is always in Scotland's hands.”
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that “unionist Westminster politicians want to silence Scotland's voice because they're scared of what Scotland might say” in a referendum.
She said: “Any politician who was confident of their case and confident of being able to persuade others of their case, would not be trying to block democracy – they would be embracing democracy.
“So I think we know everything we need to know about the views of Westminster unionist parties by the determination to block Scotland's democracy, but it will not prevail.”
The FM stressed that some within the No campaign “probably understand that yesterday’s judgement raises profoundly uncomfortable questions about the basis and the future of the United Kingdom”.
She added: “Any partnership in which one partner needs the consent of another to choose its own future is not voluntary and it's not even a partnership.
“You know, within the UK right now, it is the case that England could decide to become independent, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland supposedly can't. That is not a partnership that's not voluntary, and that is not equal.
“But Scotland's voice will not be silenced. Scotland's future is up to the people of Scotland, and that will always be the case.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel