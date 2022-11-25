DOWNING Street has confirmed that they have received a third complaint over the behaviour of Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab.
No 10 said it related to his four-month stint as Theresa May's Brexit minister in the summer of 2018.
Earlier this week, the Prime Minister appointed the employment lawyer Adam Tolley KC to investigate two formal complaints made against Mr Raab by officials at the Ministry of Justice and Foreign Office.
His remit has now been expanded to take in the new allegation.
A No 10 spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the prime minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference.”
The new formal complaint was received by the Cabinet Office on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.
According to reports, several additional formal complaints from civil servants could soon be submitted.
“This is an extraordinary set of circumstances,” Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA civil service union told the BBC's Newsnight. “We’ve never come across a situation where so many civil servants appear to be raising complaints about a minister’s conduct.”
Last week, Mr Raab denied any wrongdoing. He told the Commons: “I am confident I have behaved professionally throughout but immediately I heard two complaints had been made."
He has promised to comply fully with the investigation.
Labour’s deputy Angela Rayner said: “There must be no hint of a whitewash when it comes to the slew of serious allegations the Deputy Prime Minister now faces.
"The scope of this investigation must immediately be expanded to enable proactive investigation of Dominic Raab’s behaviour during his time as a minister, including so-called expressions of concern, informal complaints and the concerning testimony of his own former permanent secretary."
The Prime Minister's spokesperson said Mr Sunak still had confidence in Mr Raab.
