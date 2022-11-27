RISHI Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.
Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.
Mr Sunak is also facing a split in opinion from within his own Cabinet, with Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove understood to be backing an end to the moratorium in England.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper acknowledged the situation is "not easy" but insisted the stream of Tory MPs saying they will not contest the next election is nothing for the party to worry about.
Ms Truss and Mr Johnson, the former Prime Ministers, are among more than 20 Conservatives backing a pro-wind amendment to the Levelling Up Bill.
Alok Sharma, who was the president of the Cop26 climate summit, has also backed the legislative move from former levelling-up secretary Simon Clarke.
Sir Jake said Mr Gove's divergent opinion "spells real danger for my Government", suggesting it is a "first crack in the wall" of discipline for Mr Sunak.
"Boris Johnson famously used to call wind turbines the white satanic mills of the north of England when they were building them all over my constituency," he told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
"He's changed his mind on them, I to a large extent have changed my mind and I'm going to be supporting Simon Clarke."
The former minister, who was awarded a knighthood by Mr Johnson, argued soaring energy bills are the key reason to invest more in renewables.
Mr Johnson did not seek to overturn the effective moratorium on new onshore wind projects, in place since 2015, during his time in Number 10.
Mr Sunak is seeing a steady stream of Conservative MPs, many of whom are relatively young and were thought to have bright careers ahead, announce their exit plans.
His net-zero tsar Chris Skidmore became the ninth to say they will not contest the next election, following levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison.
Mr Harper insisted they are setting out their positions now because Tories have been given until December 5 to make a decision due to the review into constituency boundaries.
He told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "You are going to see those all bunched together so I don't think there's anything particularly to write home about that."
On dire polling the Tories are struggling to bounce back from, he said: "If we are being realistic about it, we are not going to turn things around overnight."
Mr Harper told the BBC "I accept things are not easy at the moment" but he said Mr Gove will be talking to colleagues about the planning policy and would be considering changes.
Labour is planning to back the Clarke amendment to pile the pressure on Mr Sunak, even though the party believes it "swaps the ban for what is still a highly restrictive planning regime on onshore wind".
Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: "Onshore wind is the cheapest, cleanest energy we have. The Tories' ban has kept bills high and damaged our energy security.
"Rishi Sunak's weakness means he's having to be dragged to scrap it by his backbenches. He should swallow his pride and U-turn now."
The Prime Minister is not only facing a challenge over onshore wind, but on building targets in England as well.
He was forced to pull a vote on the legislation that would set a target of building 300,000 homes per year when around 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel