The SNP has been urged to refund donors who handed over cash for fighting a referendum in two controversial fundraisers.
The call from the Tories comes after last week's Supreme Court ruling that Holyrood does not have the power to hold an independence vote without the consent of Westminster.
The verdict has all but killed off Nicola Sturgeon's plan to put the constitution to voters in October next year.
Meanwhile, Police Scotland has confirmed an investigation into a "missing" £600,000 is ongoing.
The force launched a formal investigation in July 2021 after complaints from independence supporters about the appeal for money on the SNP's short lived ref.scot website.
The party has long insisted that the money is "ringfenced" for a constitutional battle, but questions over the accounts has dogged the party in recent years, with a slew of senior figures quitting over a lack of transparency.
The party raised £600,000 in two fundraising drives in 2017 and 2019, explicitly for using in a referendum.
However, supporters were concerned when accounts lodged with Companies House in 2020 appeared to show the SNP only had £97,000 in the bank.
Questions over the money became a key feature in that year’s internal elections at SNP conference and saw a slew of candidates promising to open the books.
Colin Beattie, who held the position of National Treasurer for years, was unseated by MP Doug Chapman.
However, just months later, Mr Chapman quit saying he had not received the “financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties” necessary. Three members of the SNP’s Finance and Audit Committee also quit.
Several days later fellow MP Joanna Cherry resigned her place on the party’s ruling body - the National Executive Committee (NEC) –claiming she was prevented from improving “transparency” and “scrutiny” within the party.
It is understood police have received 19 complaints.
A "substantial" number of financial documents were handed to police by the SNP shortly before Christmas after officers executed a warrant authorised by the Crown Office.
Scottish Conservative shadow culture minister Sharon Dowey said: “Now that the Supreme Court has reached a clear judgment, the SNP must do the right thing and hand back the £600,000 that was supposed to be spent on another referendum.
“Nicola Sturgeon has to intervene and give people back the missing money that appears to have been raised for false purposes.
“After the court ruling, it’s absolutely vital that the SNP ditch plans to spend £20 million of taxpayers’ money on another divisive referendum.
"There are so many other more pressing priorities that need government funding, especially Scotland’s NHS.
“After she has reallocated public money away from a referendum and towards frontline services, Nicola Sturgeon should also sort out her party’s dodgy finances.
“The SNP leader should come clean about how this £600,000 was really spent and return it to people who donated in good faith.”
Independence activist, Sean Clerkin, whose complaint sparked the police investigation, said: "I am convinced the £600.000 that was donated for a referendum has been spent on other things.
"The SNP has to do the right thing and spend the £600,000 donated towards a second referendum on a second referendum."
The SNP has been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel