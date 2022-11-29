Six out of ten Scots are worried about being able to afford Christmas dinner, according to a new poll.
The survey of more than 2000 people across the UK, carried out by Savanta Comres for the Salvation Army, also found that just under a fifth of Scots will need help from a food bank for Christmas dinner.
According to the poll, 40% would likely skip meals over Christmas if they were landed with an unexpected major expense such as a broken boiler or essential car repair, while 13% cannot afford to give their children a present this year.
Meanwhile, another 22% expect to spend time over Christmas in a building that is free to visit so they can keep warm.
Major Mark Bearcroft, who leads the Salvation Army’s church in Govan, said an increasing number of people were asking for help.
“Govan was already one of the most socially deprived communities in Scotland before the cost-of-living crisis.
“But with many people on low-paid, zero hours contracts, the need has increased massively this year.
“We run feeding programmes twice a week and know a large number of people are worried they won’t be able to afford Christmas dinner.
“We want to reach out to the most vulnerable people to not only survive the next few months but also have a happy and peaceful Christmas.”
The SNP's Shadow Chancellor Alison Thewliss, said the Tory government was to blame.
"The Tories are the Grinch - set to steal Christmas for millions of households, with their austerity policies and failure to get a grip of inflation and rising living costs pricing families out of their Christmas dinner.
“It’s a damning indictment of how bad the situation has become when families can’t expect to be able to enjoy the holiday season, with many households savings being wiped out entirely by the Tory-made cost of living crisis."
A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We recognise people are struggling with rising prices which is why we’re protecting millions of the most vulnerable households through our £37 billion package of support, including at least £1,200 of direct payments and saving households an average of £900 on their energy bills this winter, in addition to £150 of extra support for disabled people and £300 per household for pensioners.
“Vulnerable families in England are being supported by the Government’s Household Support Fund – which was boosted by £500 million – to help pay for essentials.”
