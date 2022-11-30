IAN Blackford used his slot at Prime Minister’s Questions to attack Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer over Europe, dubbing the pair, the “Brexit together coalition.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader said the UK’s membership of the EU “was now the elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront.”

Mr Sunak said he was “proud to support Brexit” as “it was the right thing for this country.”

The two also clashed over independence, with Mr Blackford asking him to set out the “democratic path” for a vote.

It follows last week’s Supreme Court ruling that Holyrood does not have the power to hold a referendum on the constitution without the consent of Westminster.

Mr Blackford opened his question by wishing MPs a Happy St Andrews day.

“Those that know anything about St Andrew know that he is not just the patron of Scotland, he's celebrated right across Europe.

“That is why it is such a sad sight to watch this Prime Minister ram through a bill that would rip up 4000 pieces of European laws. Laws that protect workers rights, food standards and environmental protections.

“And it's an even worse sight watching the leader of the Labour Party desperately trying to out Brexit the Prime Minister, ruling out freedom of movement and any hope of a swiss style deal.

“Brexit is now the elephant in the room that neither the Tories or labour are willing to confront. When will the Prime Minister finally see reality and admit that Brexit is a significant long term cause of the UK economic crisis?

Mr Sunak replied: “Straightforwardly, I was proud to support Brexit, it was the right thing for this country. It allows us to, first of all, get control of our borders, which is incredibly important and reduce immigration.

“I noticed what he said and I agree with him actually, about the sly dexterity of the opposition on these on these topics of free movement.

“I know he'll join me in reminding the Leader of Opposition about his previous promise to defend free movement of people, not something that we support.

“But we're also seizing the economic opportunities, deregulating and signing trade deals around the world. That's how we'll drive growth and prosperity.”

Mr Blackford pointed to a recent YouGov poll showing that 56 per cent of people now believe it was wrong to leave the European Union. He said that figure was 71% in Scotland.

“One in five, who actually voted for Brexit have now changed their minds. More and more people across these islands are wise to the fact that make Brexit work is just another stupid slogan.

“Scotland can't be stuck with a new ‘Brexit Together’ coaltion of the Tories and Labour.

“So on this St Andrew's Day can the Prime Minister finally tell people in Scotland, the democratic path to escape Westminster control, to deliver independence so we can get back to the European Union?”

The Prime Minister said the difference between him and Mr Blackford was that respected the results of referenda.

“He talks about this, let's just remember one thing, we have the fastest vaccine rollout in the world. we have that because of our freedoms after leaving the European Union.”

Earlier, the SNP’s Edinburgh East MP told Mr Sunak that David Cameron signed up to the Smith Commission in 2014, “which promised amongst other things that nothing in its report would prevent Scotland becoming an independent country, should the people of Scotland so choose.”

He added: “Can I ask the Prime Minister, does he share that view? And if he doesn't, in light of last week's supreme court judgement, will he bring forward legislation to allow that choice to be exercised?

The Prime Minister said that the 2014 vote had been a “once in a generation referendum.”

“And we discussed this last week. I think what the people of Scotland one is for us to be working constructively together to focus on their priorities. That's indeed what we're doing in his own area, investing hundreds of millions of pounds in a great deal and ensuring that with a new concert hall, we can enshrine Edinburgh’s reputation as a city of culture.”

In his questions, Sir Keir took aim at the Prime Minister’s old private school and asked why it receives “taxpayers’ money”.

“Winchester College has a rowing club, a rifle club, an extensive art collection, they charge over £45,000 a year in fees. Why did he hand them nearly £6 million of taxpayers’ money this year in what his Levelling Up Secretary calls egregious state support?”

Mr Sunak said: “I’m pleased he wants to talk about schools, because we have recently announced billions more funding for our schools.

“We’re helping millions of the most disadvantaged children catch up with their lost learning. And we’re driving up school standards.

“During Covid, he wanted to keep schools closed. We shouldn’t be surprised because I listen to parents and he listens to his union paymasters.”

The Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of attacking “the hard-working aspiration of millions” over his criticism of tax breaks for private schools.

Sir Keir replied: “His Levelling Up Secretary… who after all was education secretary for four years, said you could scarcely find a better way of ending burning injustices than scrapping these handouts.”

He added: “Just done the road in Southampton… four in every 10 pupils failed their English or maths GCSE this year… is that £6 million of taxpayers’ money better spent on rifle ranges in Winchester or driving up standards in Southampton?”

Mr Sunak said: “He talks about school standards – it’s under a Conservative Government and thanks to the reforms of the former education secretary that now almost 90% of schools are good or outstanding.

“Whenever he attacks me about where I went to school, he is attacking the hard-working aspiration of millions of people in this country, he’s attacking people like my parents.

“This is a country that believes in opportunity not resentment. He doesn’t understand that and that’s why he’s not fit to lead.”