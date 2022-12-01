NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of attempting “to play one set of workers against another” as the First Minister came under criticism for her efforts in reaching a deal over teachers’ pay.

The First Minister told MSPs that the Scottish Government is “going to every length possible to reach fair agreements” with teaching unions around pay.

But she faced accusations she was pitting workers against each other in a move labelled “disgraceful” by opponents.

Teachers rejected the latest offer which would see those earning under £40,107 receive an increase of £1,926 per year – 6.85% for the lowest earners – while those on more would get 5%.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon stressed that “a fair pay offer has been made to teachers” despite being rejected by unions.

She added: “The Education Secretary is in regular dialogue with all of our teacher unions and spoke with the EIS general secretary, most recently, last Friday.

“These discussions are, of course, ongoing – although the chamber will be aware that only Cosla as the employer can make a formal pay offer to the teacher unions through the SNCT.

“The Scottish Government does not negotiate separately with unions on teachers’ pay.”

Labour education spokesperson, Michael Marra, accused SNP ministers of having made the latest offer to teachers “at the last possible moment”.

He added: “It had sat on the cabinet secretary’s desk for over three weeks.

“Since the announcement of 16 more EIS strike dates, which will close our schools, deprive our children of the education and throw family life into chaos, no dates for negotiation have been sought or fixed.

“Next week, the SSTA and NASUWT will strike, closing schools again. No attempt has been made to avert that action by this government.

“Our children have lost so much in the pandemic years. How can they afford a government making so little effort to keep their schools open?”

But the First Minister rejected the accusations.

She said: “The offer that was made to teacher unions last week for the fourth offer that has gone to unions.

“Anybody who looks at the efforts this government has made to give fair pay rises and settle any potential for industrial action with the wider local government workforce, with the NHS workforce, will know that this is a government in contrast with other governments in other parts of the UK, that is going to every length possible to reach fair agreements with our public sector trade unions.

“Looking at the offer made to teachers…it recognises the impact on the cost crisis on lower-paid teachers in particular with an increase of up to 6.85 per cent for them.

“The offer is the same as the offer that has already been accepted by other local government workers.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I have nothing but admiration for our teaching profession – they are rightly paid higher than other workers in other parts of the local government workforce.

“But the offer in terms of a pay increase that has been made to teachers.”

LibDems MSP Willie Rennie vented his frustration at the First Minister, accusing her government of not treating teachers with respect.

He said: “So the message to teachers is, ‘just be grateful—you’ve had your lot, you’re paid enough’.

“That is not the way to treat teachers in this country. To play one set of workers against another is a disgraceful way to treat the people who taught our young people through the pandemic.

“Instead of making last-minute offers, hours before strike deadlines, is it not about time that the First Minister treated teachers with the respect that they are due and gave them a decent pay offer with the budget that she has?”

But Ms Sturgeon accused the former LibDems leader of “a pretty shameful tone”.

She added: “We are making an offer this year that recognises the impact of the cost crisis on the lowest-paid teachers and an offer that is as fair as, and gives teachers as much of an increase as, the offer that the janitor and the dinner lady have already accepted.

"In a fixed budget, we have to try to be fair across all parts of the public sector, and we are seeking to do that.”