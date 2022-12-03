SNP MP Kirsten Oswald has announced she will step down as the party's deputy Westminster leader.

The East Renfrewshire MP has said she will follow in the footsteps of outgoing Westminster leader Ian Blackford and not seek re-election to the post.

Her decision to stand down means there will be a new team in charge of the SNP's leadership at the House of Commons following its AGM next week.

She said it was "sensible" there would be a new depute following Mr Blackford's decision to resign, and that whoever was elected would have her support.

Ms Oswald also confirmed she won't run to become the London group's next leader.

Ian Blackford announced on Thursday he would not seek re-election to the post, just weeks after reports surfaced Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn was manoeuvring to take over. Mr Flynn denied these rumours.

However, the politician remains the favourite to take over from Blackford.

Ms Oswald made the announcement in a message responding to a Twitter user who listed her among their favourite potential leadership contenders.

She wrote: "That’s very nice of you but it definitely won’t be me! I’m also not going to re-stand as deputy leader - seems sensible to me that a new leader and new deputy pick up the baton - and they’ll have my support to do that."

Oswald became deputy leader in 2020, taking over from Kirsty Blackman. She is also the SNP's spokesperson on women and equalities.

Tweeting about Oswald's decision to stand down, her colleague John Nicolson MP said: "Kirsten is the best of colleagues. Kind, thoughtful, measured and discreet. She will continue to be a powerful advocate for her constituents and causes she holds dear."

Pete Wishart added: "Kirsten reinvented and developed the role of Deputy Leader of the Westminster group and made it central to all of the activities of the SNP at Westminster. Incredible shift Kirsten."

Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald said: "Being Deputy Leader of the Westminster group is a tough and often thankless task, but Kirsten has done it with good grace, discretion and a tonne of hard work. Thank you for all you’ve done for the team, Kirsten."