ALISON Thewliss has announced a bid to replace Ian Blackford as the SNP’s next Westminster leader.
In a shock announcement on Twitter on Saturday night, the MP said she felt she had a "duty to step up."
It means there will be no coronation for Stephen Flynn. The Aberdeen South MP had been expected to stand uncontested at the SNP Westminster group’s AGM on Tuesday.
He has yet to declare and while supporters believed he had the numbers to beat Mr Blackford it could be a much tighter contest against Ms Thewliss.
His chances may have been hampered by allies telling the Times that he was going to sack everyone on the SNP's front bench.
However, there are clear dividing lines between the two over the party's relationship with the leadership in Holyrood.
Ms Thewliss is closer to Nicola Sturgeon than Mr Flynn. Her Glasgow Central Westminster constituency and the First Minister’s Glasgow Southside Holyrood seat significantly overlap.
Announcing her bid, Ms Thewliss wrote: “I've been working for independence for over half my life. Scotland is closer to achieving that now than ever before.
“The Westminster group needs a leader who can build on Ian Blackford's achievements, and demonstrate that independence, far from being abstract, is the alternative to Brexit, the cost of living crisis and Tory austerity.
“I had no intention of running for Westminster leader, but there is now a vacancy.
“I believe I can do the job well, and I feel I have a duty to step up.
“In my role as SNP Treasury spokesperson, I've challenged the Tories and their plans for austerity and fought for more support for people and businesses in this cost of living crisis
“I will also be a clear contrast to the two men shouting each other across the despatch box at PMQs on a Wednesday, illustrating the alternative vision on offer for Scotland.
“I believe I have the experience and the attitude to lead the Westminster group forward so that ultimately, we can win the opportunity to leave the UK Parliament once and for all, and build a better future.”
In an interview with the Sunday Mail, Mr Blackford said he was ousted because of his support for the Scottish Government.
He said: “I saw ourselves as having that supporting role and I think there are some people in the group that would have preferred me to be a bit more independent. That has got more to do with it than anything else.”
Asked if some fellow MPs thought he was taking instructions from Holyrood, he said: “I suppose so.”
He referred to the so-called Tuesday Club, whose members include David Linden, Gavin Newlands, Alan Brown, Stuart MacDonald and Mr Flynn, and said they had been unhappy since a vote on benefits in February.
“I think it’s fair to say what’s often referred to as The Tuesday Club, with one member in particular, there was a disagreement a number of months ago about a vote,” he said.
The SNP leadership in Edinburgh had urged MPs to abstain on a vote to raise benefits by just £10.07 a month and the state pension by £5.55 a week.
Mr Linden and Glasgow South West MP Chris Stephens defied the party’s orders and voted against the Government.
Mr Blackford told the paper: “First of all, let me be absolutely clear – I did not like what the UK Government were doing. But if you vote down the uprating of benefits, you can’t amend it. And so, on balance, I took the view that it was right for us to abstain.”
Kirsten Oswald, the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, also announced she was quitting. She said in a statement it had been a “privilege to be part of the SNP leadership team” but it was time to “pass the baton to one of my many talented colleagues”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel