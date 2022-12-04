Stephen Flynn has entered the race to replace Ian Blackford as the SNP's leader at Westminster.

The Aberdeen South MP, who was only elected in 2019, will go head-to-head with Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss.

He is the favourite and had been expected to stand unopposed. Reports suggest he has the support of anywhere between 23 and 30 MPs.

The SNP parliamentary group will pick their next boss at their AGM on Tuesday.

In his announcement, Mr Flynn said: “Few working class folk ever make it to Parliament, fewer still run to be political leaders.

“Even fewer do so having spent almost the entirety of their teenage and adult years battling a physical disability.

“Your experiences tend to shape you, and I’m no different."

The MP put the need for independence at the centre of the pitch to his colleagues.

“I want to see a Scotland where opportunity exists for all, where we have the powers to combat poverty and to create a green energy revolution," he said.

“I want to see us at the top tables in Europe and the UN.

“I want to see us make our case with positivity, energy and determination.

“We have the people, the skills and the know-how – we just need the power.

“Because the answers to the problems we face don’t lie in Westminster."

Mr Flynn added that "strong voices are needed" and he is "ready to stand up for Scotland".

The favourite for SNP Westminster job confirms he’s running https://t.co/q1inYmXQDp https://t.co/Xueg3Buxsh — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) December 4, 2022

His supporters include what's known as the Tuesday Club, a group of MPs including David Linden, Gavin Newlands, Alan Brown, and Stuart MacDonald who meet up for a curry and a game of football every week.