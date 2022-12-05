THE SNP trade minister has been accused of a lack of transparency over a momentary deal that may have exposed Scots taxpayers to huge financial costs.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats criticised Ivan McKee after obtaining new documents about the sale of the Clydebridge and Dalzell steel rolling mills in 2016.

The LibDems claimed they helped prove “a cavalcade of Scottish Government deception”.

SNP ministers agreed to buy the plants from Tata Steel subsidiary Longs Steel UK for £1 then “immediately” sell them for £1 to Liberty House in a so-called “back to back agreement”.

However in December last year Mr McKee told MSPs that in the process, taxpayers had potentially been landed with future environmental remediation costs if Liberty collapsed.

The Scottish Government admitted the deal had been “untested due to the novel approach of the transaction in the UK”.

Mr McKee admitted that at the time the deal was struck, the Scottish Government believed the arrangement complied with European state aid rules.

However, it later revised that opinion, saying a clause in the deal that could leave taxpayers liable for tens of millions in clean-up costs broke state aid rules and so was “no longer valid”.

If the clause is indeed non-compliant, it cannot be enforced, and taxpayers are off the hook.

The Scottish Government’s change of heart followed the collapse of Greensill Capital - one of the key funders to the GFG Alliance that ultimately owns the steel works.

However the files released by the LibDems today show Tata Steel correctly pointed out that “it is not within the Scottish Government’s competence to make a legally binding determination” on whether a clause is state aid compliant or not.

“Such a determination would, if necessary, be a question for determination by the courts (Or the European Commission) at the appropriate time.”

Despite Tata pointing this out the day before Mr McKee addressed MSPs, he failed to mention their concern or the correspondence in the Holyrood chamber.

Instead, he merely said the Government had informed Tata Steel it would be making a statement and the company would “need time to reflect on and consider its position”.

LibDem economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said: "These documents confirm our long-held suspicion that in the event that Liberty Steel goes bust, and the assets don’t cover the clean-up costs, then it would be Tata’s intention to take the Scottish Government to court at that stage to force them to pay for the clean-up costs. We have seen at other industrial sites like Ravenscraig that this can run into the tens of millions.

"Moreover, Ivan McKee told parliament last December that Tata were taking time to consider the situation.

“What these documents also reveal is that he had already received their answer the previous day, including the threat of legal action, he just chose not to tell parliament about it.

"This is just the latest step in a cavalcade of Scottish Government deception.

“The minister should come to parliament to apologise for his parade of obstructionism and set out the potential cost to the public purse if Tata follow through on their threat of legal action."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the 2016 deal was done “at pace” and rescued more than 100 jobs, with the advice around state aid reported “promptly” to parliament.

They said that meant “no money would legally have to be paid out” if the clause was ever called upon.