SIR Keir Starmer has accused Nicola Sturgeon of attempting to “stand in the way of common sense” with her de facto referendum plans – as Labour set out radical proposals to expand the powers of Holyrood.

The Labour leader suggested he would reject the SNP leader’s mandate to open up independence negotiations with the UK Government if he is the next prime minister, despite insisting a Labour government would hold a mandate to roll out its constitutional overhaul.

Following its Supreme Court defeat over Holyrood holding its own referendum, the SNP is pressing ahead with using the next UK general election as a ‘de facto’ referendum on independence.

Sir Keir was speaking after launching the Scottish part of proposals drawn up by Gordon Brown for Labour’s commission on the UK’s future.

Mr Brown labelled the blueprint for change as “the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall” that “our country has seen”.

Asked about Ms Sturgeon’s plans for a de facto referendum, Sir Keir insisted: “It is a general election between carry on with the Conservative government or change it to a Labour government. No amount of discussion by other people is going to change the terms of a general election.

“That is what a general election is about: what government do you want to lead on the economy, on international matters, or security, on defence on conflict in Ukraine, on the health service, or the cost of living, the energy crisis?"

He added: “These are not issues that can be reduced by somebody else into a completely different constitutional question. That is what a general election is about - all those issues.

“And the idea that all of that is as naught, nobody is interested in those questions, we're arguing about something that Nicola Sturgeon defines in that way, is just to stand in the way of common sense of what a general election is about.”

The UK-wide proposals radically shift power out of Westminster and into the regions of England.

Plans to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with a democratically-elected assembly of nations and regions were announced by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in July.

For Scotland, a Labour UK government would essentially give Holyrood a veto over legislation in devolved areas, such as the controversial Internal Market Act – by placing the Sewel convention, which dictates Prime Ministers should not act in devolved areas without consent, into law.

The plans set out a consultation being launched on expanding the limited borrowing powers of the Scottish Government after criticism the set-up is not fit for purpose following the pandemic.

Mr Brown’s plans would also allow Scottish ministers to sign international treaties in devolved areas, such as joining Erasmus and Unesco.

Speaking at the launch in Edinburgh, Mr Brown insisted that Labour now has “a set of proposals that are groundbreaking” and a genuine alternative to independence, stressing that the status quo has had its day.

He added: “The case is no longer between change and no change the debate is really change within the United Kingdom led by the Labour party and change by leaving the United Kingdom which would not benefit Scotland under the Scottish National Party.

“The Scottish National Party may want to fight the election with a one line manifesto. The Scottish National Party may want it to be a one issue election instead of a general election.

“We will do the opposite. We will fight on the social, economic, political and constitutional change that we will bring about in Scotland and across the United Kingdom.

“We will fight on jobs, on the health service, on the future of technology, we will fight on the environment we will fight on all these issues.”

Sir Keir insisted that “the old argument that it’s change by leaving (the UK) versus the status quo has gone”.

He added: “This is change versus change.

“We make out case on judgement and then we go to a general election to the whole of the United Kingdom. If we are reflected, we then have a mandate to carry out that change.”

But Sir Keir refused to say whether he would say no to Ms Sturgeon if the SNP wins a popular vote in Scotland on a ‘de facto’ referendum pledge and failed to set out how the people of Scotland could ever hold a re-run of the 2014 vote.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “After bigging it up for months and months, Gordon Brown has already undermined this report by saying Labour will ignore what the people of Scotland vote for if they reject Labour and impose theirs anyway. That is contemptuous. They are acting just like the Tories.

“It also shows they have disrespected their own promise in 2014 that power lay with the Scottish people to decide how Scotland is governed and it utterly humiliates Anas Sarwar by driving a coach and horses through his ‘principles’ for reform.

“Ironically, a report which claims to be about strengthening devolution in many cases actually looks set to undermine it.”

He added: “The fact is, Labour are now a pro-Brexit party with a pro-Brexit leader. They are completely at one with the Tories when it comes to ignoring Scotland’s vote to remain in the EU, and ignoring the democratic will of the people of Scotland to determine their own future – and nothing in these proposals changes that.

“About the only thing of note that Starmer said today is that it’s now Labour’s view that constitutional policies ‘could not be more relevant’. The SNP agrees … independence is the only way we can escape the Tories for good.