THE new leader of the SNP at Westminster has launched a double attack on Labour and the Tories in his PMQs debut.

Stephen Flynn also mocked Rishi Sunak as a “near billionaire” and highlighted a new poll putting support for independence at 56 per cent among decided Scots voters.

Mr Flynn replaced Ian Blackford as leader of the SNP’s 44-strong group in the Commons on Tuesday, after defeating Nicola Sturgeon’s ally Alison Thewliss by 26 votes to 17.

After paying tribute to his predecessor, the Aberdeen South MP asked Mr Sunak what he considered the Tory government’s greatest achievement since the 2019 election.

“Leaving the single market and customs union, ending freedom of movement, denying Scotland her democracy, or getting the Labour Party to agree with all of the above?”

The attack on Labour reflects SNP worries about the party's revival under Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the general election due by January 2025.

After also paying tribute to Mr Blackford and congratulating Mr Flynn on his new role, Mr Sunak said: “The things that we are most proud of in the last couple of years is making sure that we protected this country through the pandemic, with furlough and with the fastest vaccine rollout.”

Mr Flynn then moved onto independence, citing a new poll from Ipsos Scotland for STV.

Referring to the £700million fortune of Mr Sunak and his wife, he said: “Far be it from me to offer advice to a near billionaire, but he is going to have to up his game.

“Here is why: in the last 15 minutes, a poll has landed showing that support for Scottish independence has now hit 56% and support for the Scottish National party sits north of 50%.

“In that context, does the Prime Minister consider that increasing energy bills for households in energy-rich Scotland by a further £500 will cause those poll numbers to rise or fall?

Mr Sunak said: “What we’re delivering for households across the United Kingdom, including those in Scotland, is £55bn of support with energy bills.

“That will save a typical homeowner about £900 with their bills this winter, with extra support for the most vulnerable. And that is an example of the United Kingdom and the Union delivering for people in Scotland.”

Earlier, one of Mr Flynn’s supporters insisted the SNP group at Westminster was united, despite months of unhappiness with Mr Blackford’s leadership, particularly over the botched handling of a sexual misconduct complaint against Glasgow North MP Patrick Grady.

Constitution spokesman Stewart Hosie said reports of deep divisions in the group were a “complete fiction”, and that he had “no idea where these stories have come from”.

The Dundee East MP, a former deputy SNP leader at Westminster, told BBC Radio Scotland that the party was “absolutely united” under the “fantastic leadership of Nicola Sturgeon”.

He said: “With Stephen Flynn at the helm in Westminster I think we'll see closer working [between MPs and MSPs] than we've ever done."

He said Mr Flynn would bring a "snappier and more vibrant" tone to the party’s activities - a coded dig at Mr Blackford for being too passive and in thrall to Ms Sturgeon.

"I think he will bring a great deal to the table and a great deal to the independence cause as we hold this government to account.

"I think Stephen has a rare gift of being able to communicate difficult things in a really effective way and I am looking forward to seeing it deployed particularly when we get to Prime Minister's Questions".

Another source of friction between Ms Sturgeon and her MPs has been her plan to fight the next election as a ‘de facto referendum’ on independence, putting their jobs in the line.

Asked if all 44 SNP MPs backed that plan, Ms Hosie said: “Yes. This is the plan which we have. It is likely to be the next election. It is the one where we can put forward in a manifesto that a vote for the SNP means we're moving towards independence.

"That is the clearest and most legal and constitutional way of doing it".

Mr Hosie also denied Mr Flynn and Ms Sturgeon were divided over North Sea oil and gas jobs, despite the former reporting thinking the FM’s opposition to new fields is “crazy”.

Mr Hosie claimed there was "no policy division whatsoever" over the issue.

He added: "He is very much in favour of making sure that transition funding is put in place, so that all of those highly skilled, highly talented people in the north east of Scotland can be deployed in a renewable future".

After plotting to oust Mr Blackford at the party’s AGM this week, Mr Flynn U-turned last month and said he had no intention of standing, while Mr Blackford said he would carry on.

However Mr Blackford then announced he was standing down after five years as Westminster leader, and Mr Flynn and Ms Thewliss threw their hats in the ring.





