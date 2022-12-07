Michael Gove has granted planning permission for the first new deep coal mine in thirty years.

The £165m site in Cumbria will provide coking coal for the steel industry, and was first approved by the local county council in 2020.

However, that was overturned by the government in the run-up to UK's presidency of COP26 after the Climate Change Committee said that as 85 per cent of the coal produced by the mine would be exported it would increase carbon emissions.

Planning authorities reviewed the original decision and sent a report to the secretary of state of communities to review and make a final judgement.

A final decision on the mine was then delayed again during the Tory leadership contest and then again during last month's COP in Egypt.

The approval from the government comes despite a likely backbench rebellion.

A number of high-profile Tories have already criticised the plans for the mine outside Whitehaven, including former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and COP26 president Alok Sharma.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesman said: “The Secretary of State has agreed to grant planning permission for a new metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria as recommended by the independent planning inspector.

“This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation.

“The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy.”

Environmental group Friends of the Earth has criticised the decision to grant planning permission for a new coal mine in Cumbria.

Campaigner Tony Bosworth said: “This is an appalling decision.

“Approving this mine is a misguided and deeply damaging mistake that flies in the face of all the evidence. The mine isn’t needed, will add to global climate emissions, and won’t replace Russian coal.

“Scientists are clear that new fossil fuel projects are not compatible with meeting global climate goals to limit warming to 1.5C.

“The market for this coal is rapidly disappearing as UK and European steelmakers recognise that green steel is the future, and this mine risks becoming an expensive stranded asset.”

The Scottish Government has a position of no support for coal extraction anywhere in Scotland.