STATISTICS watchdogs have scolded SNP ministers and politicians for using “inflated” and “inaccurate” claims about Scotland’s renewable energy potential.

Scottish LibDems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton reported the false claims that Scotland holds 25 per cent of Europe’s offshore wind potential to the UK Statistics Authority after a host of SNP politicians, dating back to the time of Alex Salmond's leadership, used the figure.

Following an investigation, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, Sir Robert Chote, said that “the calculation for Europe’s offshore wind potential was much more restrictive than that for Scotland”.

He added: “So, when the figures are used together, they give an inflated picture of Scotland’s potential relative to the rest of Europe.

"We understand that Scottish Government and ministers are already aware that this 25% figure is inaccurate.

“On 15 November, the minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity, Lorna Slater (Scottish Greens), acknowledged in Holyrood that the figure was ‘outdated’, but not that it was poorly constructed.

"It is good practice for elected representatives to correct their use of official statistics.

"My office is engaging with the Scottish National Party about its ongoing use of the claim and with the offices of those who have recently used it to emphasise the importance of using quantitative evidence appropriately.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "Even after this statistic had been debunked, an SNP MP took to his feet to say he would stand by the bogus claims.

“Green Minister Lorna Slater and Government spokespeople refused to confirm that the claim had always been bogus, instead claiming that it is merely out of date.

“This spin has now been dismantled by the highest statistical authority in the land.”

He added: "I fully support the expansion of Scotland’s renewable sector but the strong case is undermined when the Scottish Government and SNP use figures which leave them open to the charge of misleading and misrepresenting.

"The Scottish Government must now set out how it will correct the record and whether it will take any action to discourage its own ministers and spokespeople from claiming that yellow is green."

The move comes after new SNP Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, has been asked to apologise for repeating the inaccurate claim.

Speaking in October in Parliament, Mr Flynn said: “ ‘Scotland’s potential in this regard is huge – absolutely enormous.

“We have 25% of Europe’s offshore wind capacity – 25%.”

Tory MP John Lamont has written to Mr Flynn, highlighting his use of the 25% claim in the Commons which is “not grounded in reality”.

Mr Lamont said: “I hope the new SNP Westminster leader will start his new role by confirming he will use accurate and honest information in the future.

“Until now, Mr Flynn has used misleading statistics to repeatedly make false claims. He should correct the record, apologise for doing so and commit to being more truthful in the future.

“We should all champion Scotland’s wind energy potential but, unfortunately, Mr Flynn’s statements seem to be full of hot air.

“Nobody benefits when the SNP use dodgy statistics to try to make political points. The new SNP Westminster leader must stamp out this practice.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP will continue to champion Scotland's huge renewable generation capabilities, which will go on to exceed 40 gigawatts of power."