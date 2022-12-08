NICOLA Sturgeon has pledged to help “progress quickly” Holyrood legislation to set up buffer zones outside abortion clinics in Scotland after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for similar proposals in Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court unanimously found that plans to establish buffer zones for women accessing medical appointments does not impinge on the rights of protesters under the European Convention of Human Rights.

Greens MSP Gillian Mackay will table a Members’ Bill at Holyrood next year to et up buffer zones in Scotland – with the Supreme Court decision removing a potential barrier.

The Supreme Court found the Northern Irish legislation balanced competing rights, with judges concluding that as drafted the Bill was "justifiable".

The judgement states that “women who wish to access lawful abortion services have a reasonable expectation of being able to do so without being confronted by protest activity designed to challenge and diminish their autonomy and undermine their resolve”.

It adds that the legislation “only prevents anti–abortion protestors from exercising their rights…within designated safe access zones”, adding that “they are free to protest anywhere else they please”.

Ms Mackay told The Herald yesterday that her legislation could still be held up by potential court action.

The Greens MSP asked the First Minister if she welcomed the Supreme Court decision.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon “very pleased yesterday to see that Supreme Court has protected the rights of women to access abortion services without fear of harassment or intimidation in Northern Ireland”.

She added: “The Scottish government is currently considered very carefully the detail of that judgement and we look forward to working with Gillian Mackay on how we can progress quickly the next steps for taking forward her Bill.

“We are absolutely committed to supporting Gillian Mackay with the development of a Bill to safeguard access for women in Scotland to access healthcare facilities that provide abortion services and to do so without fear, harassment or intimidation.”