A second SNP MP has quit the party's frontbench just days after Stephen Flynn stormed to victory in the Westminster leadership contest.

In a statement, Stewart McDonald said he would be stepping back as the SNP's defence spokesman after five years in the role.

The Glasgow South MP was highly rated by colleagues. Last month he won the Parliamentarian of the Year award at the SNP's own St Andrew's Day dinner.

The gong came just days after he was named Best Scot at Westminster at The Herald's Politician of the Year awards.

His resignation follows that of frontbench colleague Pete Wishart, who resigned on Thursday morning as the party's environment spokesman.

Both men had backed Alison Thewliss over Stephen Flynn in the recent leadership contest, and both were loyal to ousted chief, Ian Blackford.

It is unlikely both men would have kept their positions. Sources close to Mr Flynn had last week promised sweeping changes to the frontbench.

Though, in an email sent to the group last night the new leader said there would only be a "small reshuffle."

In a statement shared on Twitter, Mr McDonald said he had "loved every minute of" his time as defence spokesman.

He went on to thank Mr Blackford for the "opportunity to take on the defence brief and for the active support he showed me throughout."

He added: “Defence and security policy were never particularly easy or urgent for my party. I have sought to change that by going beyond our normal comfort zone, modernising our thinking and normalising discussion about defence.

“This has been driven by solid teamwork, research, and policy development across the huge spectrum that the defence brief covers. I’m proud of the policy work I have done on Nato, a national security strategy, countering disinformation, the armed forces and much more.

“In doing so I have aimed to flesh out what a credible security posture for an independent Scotland should look like and hold the UK Government to account on where it must improve."

Mr McDonald said the party was "in a strong position."

He added: “We are at our best when we collaborate as a united party and sell a modern vision of what Scotland can still achieve: a confident case that’s rooted in understanding the challenges of today, offers credible, innovative solutions and builds a coalition of voters behind our ideas.

“I’m sure the new leadership team at Westminster will keep this at the forefront of their mind and work in that spirit across the party."

Mr McDonald said recent polling showing support for independence ahead of remaining in the union was "extremely heartening" for the party.

However, he warned that the "urgent task" was "to turn our strong position into a meaningful way forward."

"This requires sober, considered thought, and must engage fellow Scots who may not share our desired outcomes. There are no shortcuts. Getting it right will be a defining moment for our cause.

“There are many views about how we progress. In the finest traditions of the Scottish National Party, I look forward to actively engaging in what I know will be a robust, respectful and well-informed debate as we approach the special conference next year."

He offered both Mr Flynn and deputy Mhairi Black his "full and unequivocal support.”

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the splits in the group by journalists after First Minister's Questions.

Asked if she understood why there was a leadership change, she said: "The group has voted for a new leader. That's done and dusted there is a new leader at Westminster."

Asked if there had been a coup against Mr Blackford she replied: "Ian stood down last week and the group elected a new leader earlier this week"

Asked how her relationship was with Mr Flynn, she replied. "Great. Fantastic."

The First Minister went on to say she had met with him last week, "and I will meet him no doubt soon."

"I've spoken to him on several occasions and I've spoken to him this week since he's been elected," she added.