SCOTTISH Secretary Alister Jack has warned the new SNP Westminster leader it “is essential that Scotland’s two governments work together”.

Mr Jack has written to Stephen Flynn, wishing him “many congratulations” on his successful leadership bid after replacing Ian Blackford as the party’s leader in the Commons.

In his letter, the Scottish Secretary highlighted the “constructive and cordial relationships with ministers” enjoyed by Mr Blackford.

Mr Jack said: “It is essential that Scotland’s two governments work together on projects that will benefit the people of Scotland.

“As you know, the UK and Scottish governments have collaborated successfully on our city and region growth deals and on our exciting, soon-to-be-announced, freeports programme.

“Together we are already creating jobs and boosting the Scottish economy. But I believe there are more areas where we can work together.”

In an apparent dig at Mr Flynn’s reported disagreement with the First Minister about moving away from dependence on North Sea oil and gas as pace, Mr Jack added that “we must use our oil and gas resources to best effect”, adding that this must be “backed up by new nuclear generation technology”.

The Scottish Government is opposed to nuclear power, ruling out the use of the technology north of the border.

Mr Jack added: “The UK and Scottish governments should be working more closely to improve transport links across the UK, helping to strengthen the internal market that so many businesses and jobs rely upon.

“The people of Scotland rightly expect their two governments to improve all our lives. I am determined we approach the serious issues facing our country in that spirit.

“I would like to invite you to meet me in Dover House at your earliest convenience, to discuss these and other topics.”

The SNP has been approached for comment.