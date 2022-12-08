MSPs will consider the final plans to reform gender recognition the day before Holyrood breaks for Christmas – amid speculation over a split in support from Labour MSPs.

The Scottish Parliament has confirmed that the final debate and vote at stage three for the gender recognition reforms will take place on Wednesday, December 21.

On the day before, stage three amendments are set to be considered ahead of the crunch vote.

The Scottish Conservatives failed in an attempt to have the legislation delayed until after the Christmas recess – amid speculation and claims that the Scottish Government wanted to rush it through while Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who has previously voiced concerns about the reforms, is on maternity leave.

Now former public safety minister Ash Regan quit her government role at stage one of the legislation after opposing the reforms – with eight of her SNP colleagues also defying the whip.

The reforms, if approved, would see those obtaining a gender recognition certificate no longer require an outdated gender dysphoria diagnosis with a move to a system of self-ID.

The plans would also reduce the lower age limit from 18 to 16 years old.

The proposals are expected to pass despite the SNP rebellion, supported by the Greens, LibDems and majority of Labour MSPs.

But reports suggest that support from Scottish Labour MSPs is “very fragile”.

According to the Daily Record, the party’s education spokesperson Michael Marra is said to be a prominent critic – with the MSP having publicly voiced his concerns at stage one of the legislation.

Labour MSPs Pauline McNeill, Claire Baker, Foysol Choudhury and finance spokesperson Daniel Johnson are also believed to have raised questions.

Now, former Labour MSPs and critics of the legislation, Jenny Marra and Johann Lamont, have written to the Scottish Government to urge them to postpone the final vote.

Scottish Conservative equalities spokesperson, Rachael Hamilton, said: “Women, girls and campaigners across Scotland will be grateful to see this intervention from former Labour MSPs Jenny Marra and Johann Lamont, especially as current Labour MSPs continue to ignore their legitimate fears.

“Almost half of Labour women members have grave concerns over these misguided reforms, yet Anas Sarwar appears determined to silence or ignore all voices of opposition.

“Despite rumours of discontent in the Labour ranks, not one current Labour MSP has stood up to defy their party whips and oppose this Bill – and the party even voted down a Scottish Conservative attempt to postpone the debate and allow proper scrutiny of these rushed laws.”

She added: “Labour is playing into Nicola Sturgeon’s hands – and letting down women, girls and vulnerable young people in the process.

“If Anas Sarwar can’t bring himself to allow a free vote on these dubious reforms, then I hope the Labour MSPs who are rumoured to privately oppose this Bill will find the courage and integrity to stand up and be counted at the next stage.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Scottish Labour will work constructively to try and address concerns about this Bill as it moves through Parliament.

“It is important that everyone has confidence in this legislation, but the Scottish Government have failed to build a consensus or provide the reassurance people need.

“Labour is committed to bringing people together, and we will pursue amendments to make sure everyone’s rights are protected.”