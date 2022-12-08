A METRO system for Glasgow and extending capital’s tram have been confirmed as Scottish Government key transport priorities for the first time despite concerns the blueprint is “pointless” without funding being promised.

Nicola Sturgeon’s administration has set out its key priorities for future transport investment by publishing the second strategic transport projects review (STPR2).

The strategy, which makes 45 recommendations, will inform transport investment in Scotland for the next 20 years.

Included in the recommendations is plans to roll out mass transit systems in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Initial proposals have already been tabled for the Clyde metro, which could reach 1.5 million people in and around the city.

The report says the system could include a combination of “bus rapid transit (BRT), tram, light rail and metro rail” and “would complement the service provided by traditional railways”.

It adds that the project would “provide significant capacity to encourage switch from car use”.

In Edinburgh, the Scottish Government has also backed a mass transit system for the region, mentioning the word “tram”, despite the project’s legacy.

Council bosses in the capital have set out an ambition to extend the tram network in the north and south of the city, but no funding has been allocated for the projects.

The report adds that this system would be “potentially comprising tram and bus-based transit modes including bus rapid transit (BRT) and bus priority measures”.

It says: “This would complement and integrate with the region’s current bus, tram and heavy rail networks.”

But council officials are sceptical that funding decisions will not be made until after John Swinney delivers his budget, with an update due to the New Year.

One senior council insider told The Herald the strategy was “good in policy terms”, adding that SNP ministers “embracing light rail is a big move”.

But the source warned about the lack of funding, labelling a wait until the New Year as “worrying”.

They added: “We have no idea if and how much funding might be available.

Given the big criticism is they are all talk and poor delivery and not going fast enough on the climate agenda, it’s all a bit pointless unless we get resource certainty quickly”.

The strategy includes investigating potential ferry links between at the Sound of Harris and Barra and between Mull and the mainland and updating port infrastructure.

STPR2 recommends making funds available for ferry, rail and bus decarbonisation as well as zero emission vehicles and improving facilities for sustainable freight.

A delivery plan to provide further detail on the prioritisation of the STPR2 recommendations will follow in the new year, along with clarity over funding.

Net Zero, Energy and Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson said: “The final publication of STPR2 represents a key milestone for transport planning in Scotland, setting out a 20-year framework for capital investment to drive the change we need to reach our ambitious – and essential – net zero goals.

“The era where catering for unconstrained growth in private car use is well and truly over. The majority of the 45 recommendations contribute directly towards achieving emissions reduction, and I’m pleased that significant progress is already being made on many of these.

“Delivering the level of investment set out in STPR2 will enhance accessibility for residents, visitors and businesses; improve connectivity with sustainable, smart and cleaner transport options; and highlight the vital contribution transport can make to Scotland’s economic growth.”