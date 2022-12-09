THE new deputy leader of the SNP group at Westminster Mhairi Black has demanded that the Prime Minister set out the democratic route for Scots to choose if they want to independence.
In her first major intervention in her new role Ms Black challenged Rishi Sunak to clarify if he agrees with Alister Jack and Michael Gove that “if an independence referendum is the settled will of the Scottish people, one will occur”.
In a letter to Mr Sunak today - and in a move which suggests that the SNP at Westminster plan a more assertive approach on independence with the UK ministers - the SNP MP asked Mr Sunak if he too stands by the policy suggested by his ministerial colleagues.
The development comes two days after a poll put support for independence rising to 56 per cent - and support for the SNP at Westminster reaching 51 per cent.
The survey was carried out by Ipsos Mori in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision in London on November 23 that Holyrood could not hold an independence referendum without the UK Government consent.
“On two separate occasions, my colleague Dr Philippa Whitford MP asked the Prime Minister what the democratic route for Scotland to choose her independence is," Ms Black wrote.
“And on both occasions, he failed to answer. That is why I’m challenging the Prime Minister to confirm whether or not he agrees with his ministerial colleagues that an independence referendum will occur if it is the settled will of the Scottish people."
She added: “And this time, instead of helplessly hiding behind the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister could actually show leadership and outline exactly how Scotland can choose to exercise its democratic right in this so-called ‘voluntary Union’.
“However, the Prime Minister must be in no doubt that for every day Scotland’s democracy is denied, the stronger our case will grow.”
