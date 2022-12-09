THE UK Government has “concerns” about controversial gender reforms in Scotland, and will “investigate” their implications, Jeremy Hunt has confirmed.

The Chancellor, who is also a former UK Health Secretary, made the intervention in the debate on a visit to Edinburgh to launch an overhaul of the UK financial sector.

He was speaking a day after the BBC reported the UK Government may not recognise gender recognition certificates (GRCs) issued north of the border elsewhere in the UK.

Obtaining a GRC, which allows a legal change of sex on a birth, marriage or death record, currently requires a medical diagnosis and a wait of at least two years.

However a Scottish Government Bill due to pass at Holyrood by Christmas would end the need for a medical diagnosis and allow self-ID by transgender people instead.

It would cut waits to six months, and the age limit from 18 to 16.

Advocates say it will speed up and simplify a system that treats trans people badly; critics warn predatory males could abuse the changes to access women-only spaces.

Asked whether Scottish GRCs should be recognised south of the border, Mr Hunt told the Herald: “I think we do have some concerns about what’s happening, but we want to investigate further the implications of what decisions are made in Scotland.”

It also emerged today that UK equalities minister Kemi Badenoch wrote to Nicola Sturgeon warning the Holyrood Bill could create “divergence” on GRCs in the UK.

The minister said it was “not possible” for the Bill to be “fully contained” in Scotland, with likely impacts felt in other parts of the UK.

She added: “I have heard from a number of women who’ve highlighted their concerns about these proposals and the implications for wider society.”

The UK Government said no decisions had been taken on potential legal action.

A spokeswoman said: “In order to understand the potential impact of the Bill on the rights of people across the United Kingdom, we will continue to monitor its progress. We have made no decision on any potential action at this time.”

The Scottish Government said Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison would be happy to meet Ms Badenoch to discuss the Bill.

“The UK Government’s Minister for Women and Equalities has responded to a letter sent by the Scottish Government in October setting out relevant policy considerations for the UK Government, undertaking to work constructively on cross-border issues, and offering to meet.

"Ms Robison will be happy to meet with Ms Badenoch.”



