THE new leader of the SNP group at Westminster Stephen Flynn is expected to unveil a streamlined frontbench this weekend.

It is understood the new team will be considerably smaller than the one under previous leader Ian Blackford with MPs expected to spend more time in their constituencies advancing the independence cause.

Senior SNP sources have told The Herald a political cabinet will also be unveiled by Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, which frontbenchers will contribute to.

It is also understood that Alison Thewliss, the Glasgow Central MP, and party's Treasury spokeswoman, who Mr Flynn defeated in the group's leadership contest, has been invited to be part of the top team.

"The new frontbench is being finalised and it is hoped it will be in place ahead of next week," The Herald was told.

"The intention is to slim the team down to make it more focussed not just on Westminster but to free up colleagues who can drive home our [independence] message not just in Westminster but in their constituencies as well."

The prospect of a new team being in place today or tomorrow follows a dramatic couple of weeks for the SNP at Westminster.

Ian Blackford, the party's former group leader in the Commons, announced on December 1 he was standing down from the role to take up a new post leading on business engagement in independence campaign.

The move followed speculation of a coup to remove him though Mr Blackford said it was his decision to go.

Mr Flynn beat Ms Thewliss in an internal election held at the group's annual general meeting in Westminster on Tuesday. MPs voted by 27 to 16 for Mr Flynn, who was standing with Mhairi Black as his deputy.

His election saw three SNP MPs - Pete Wishart, Stewart McDonald and Chris Law - quit their frontbench roles over the course of Thursday.

Chief whip Owen Thompson, the MP for Midlothian, was sacked by Mr Flynn on Wednesday to be succeeded by West Dunbartonshire MP Martin Docherty-Hughes.

Mr Law, the MP for Dundee West, announced his decision to step down as the party's spokesperson for international development and climate justice just before 10pm on Thursday night.

"After five and a half years serving as the SNP's Shadow Secretary for International Development and Climate Justice, I have decided to step down from this role. Serving in this role has been an honour and a privilege," he wrote on Twitter.

In his resignation letter to Mr Flynn he said he had been "honoured" to work in the role and cited polling from this week which put support for independence at 56 per cent.

Mr Law outlined his achievements in the role before saying the new group leader had his “full support”. He also hit out at the UK Government's "reckless abolishment of the Department for International Development, followed by their catastrophic decision to renege on their manifesto promise of maintaining the 0.7 per cent GNI aid target".

Mr Law’s announcement came after Mr Wishart resigned as environment spokesman and Mr McDonald quit the defence brief earlier on Thursday.

Neil Gray MSP, the SNP's international development minister and a former MP, said Mr Law had worked "incredibly hard" and had loved his job.

"Everywhere I’ve been as ID minister the respect held for my good friend Chris has been profound.

"He has worked incredibly hard and has loved doing this job incredibly well. His talents made him perfectly suited and will see him well for new and long-standing campaigns like indy," he said responding to Mr Law's resignation.

Mr Law replied: "That’s incredibly kind Neil and it has been such a pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. I will continue to work in this valuable area and will also have more time to research and develop new ideas. Thank you for your continued support."

In his resignation letter to Mr Flynn on Thursday morning Mr Wishart, the MP for Perth and North Perthshire, told Flynn he was “bemused” about why change was pushed through at the top of the party.

“I remain bemused as to the reasons why you felt it was necessary to seek a change in our leadership, particularly when we see yesterday’s opinion poll, which shows support for independence at a near all-time high and support for the SNP at Westminster at an unprecedented 51 per cent,” he said.

“Usually change of this significance accompanies failure, whereas we are looking only at sustained and growing success as a movement and party.”

He urged Mr Flynn to work closely with the party in Edinburgh. Mr Wishart helped organise Ms Thewliss’s rival leadership campaign against Mr Flynn.