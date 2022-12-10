The new leader of the SNP group at Westminster Stephen Flynn has confirmed a frontbench reshuffle.

The MP described his new shadow cabinet as "dynamic" and emphasised the group's priority will be to help deliver independence.

Four new MPs have been given positions including Stewart Hosie, David Linden, Dave Doogan and Chris Stephens.

Stewart Hosie has been appointed to the economy spokesman post, while David Linden will take on the social justice brief.

David Doogan has taken over the position of defence spokesman and Chris Stephens has joined the front benches in the levelling up position.

The reshuffle follows the announcement from SNP MPs Chris Law, Pete Wishart and Stewart McDonald that they were stepping down to go to the back benches.

Alison Thewliss, who also ran in the group's leadership contest, will take on Home Affairs, after previously being SNP Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer under Mr Blackford.

Speaking on the changes, Mr Flynn said: “With three consecutive polls in two weeks showing majority support for independence, momentum is growing and we are at a key point in Scottish politics.

"The SNP Westminster group are on the front foot and ready to harness that momentum, and entirely focussed on standing up for Scotland’s interests and our democratic right to decide our future.

“We have a new dynamic front bench team and within the whole group we have a wealth of talent, experience and expertise.

"We are in the best position to hold Westminster to account and support our Scottish Government and Holyrood colleagues in delivering independence for Scotland."

The new SNP leader in Westminster also introduced a spokesperson for EU Accession, which will be taken on by Alyn Smith.

Mr Flynn added: “Scotland continues to face the cost-of-living crisis, made worse by Tory ‘wreckonomics’, and we are still being hit with the disastrous impacts of leaving the EU. That is why we now have a spokesperson for EU Accession, and I welcome Alyn Smith MP to that important role.

“I would also like to welcome those who are new to the front bench, congratulate those with new positions, and thank the whole team for their continued, tireless work.

“With the Tories and Labour both backing Brexit and denying democracy by standing in the way of a Scottish independence referendum, only the SNP is truly standing up for the people of Scotland.

“Support for independence is growing because people know that it is the only route back to the EU, and the only way to escape the broken Westminster system. The SNP Westminster team will work hard to make it happen.”

Full list of SNP frontbench positions held by MPs: