The new leader of the SNP group at Westminster Stephen Flynn has confirmed a frontbench reshuffle.
The MP described his new shadow cabinet as "dynamic" and emphasised the group's priority will be to help deliver independence.
Four new MPs have been given positions including Stewart Hosie, David Linden, Dave Doogan and Chris Stephens.
Stewart Hosie has been appointed to the economy spokesman post, while David Linden will take on the social justice brief.
David Doogan has taken over the position of defence spokesman and Chris Stephens has joined the front benches in the levelling up position.
The reshuffle follows the announcement from SNP MPs Chris Law, Pete Wishart and Stewart McDonald that they were stepping down to go to the back benches.
Alison Thewliss, who also ran in the group's leadership contest, will take on Home Affairs, after previously being SNP Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer under Mr Blackford.
Speaking on the changes, Mr Flynn said: “With three consecutive polls in two weeks showing majority support for independence, momentum is growing and we are at a key point in Scottish politics.
"The SNP Westminster group are on the front foot and ready to harness that momentum, and entirely focussed on standing up for Scotland’s interests and our democratic right to decide our future.
“We have a new dynamic front bench team and within the whole group we have a wealth of talent, experience and expertise.
"We are in the best position to hold Westminster to account and support our Scottish Government and Holyrood colleagues in delivering independence for Scotland."
The new SNP leader in Westminster also introduced a spokesperson for EU Accession, which will be taken on by Alyn Smith.
Mr Flynn added: “Scotland continues to face the cost-of-living crisis, made worse by Tory ‘wreckonomics’, and we are still being hit with the disastrous impacts of leaving the EU. That is why we now have a spokesperson for EU Accession, and I welcome Alyn Smith MP to that important role.
“I would also like to welcome those who are new to the front bench, congratulate those with new positions, and thank the whole team for their continued, tireless work.
“With the Tories and Labour both backing Brexit and denying democracy by standing in the way of a Scottish independence referendum, only the SNP is truly standing up for the people of Scotland.
“Support for independence is growing because people know that it is the only route back to the EU, and the only way to escape the broken Westminster system. The SNP Westminster team will work hard to make it happen.”
Full list of SNP frontbench positions held by MPs:
- SNP Westminster Leader - Stephen Flynn MP
- SNP Depute Westminster Leader - Mhairi Black MP
- SNP Chief Whip - Martin Docherty-Hughes MP
- Economy spokesperson - Stewart Hosie MP
- Social Justice spokesperson - David Linden MP
- Home Affairs spokesperson - Alison Thewliss MP
- Justice and Immigration spokesperson - Stuart McDonald MP
- Scotland spokesperson - Dr Philippa Whitford MP
- Europe and EU Accession spokesperson - Alyn Smith MP
- Foreign Affairs spokesperson - Drew Hendry MP
- Environment, Farming, Agriculture and Rural Affairs spokesperson - Patricia Gibson MP
- Women and Equalities - Kirsten Oswald MP
- International Trade, Northern Ireland and Wales spokesperson - Richard Thomson MP
- Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesperson - Alan Brown MP
- Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson - John Nicolson MP
- Defence spokesperson - Dave Doogan MP
- House of Commons Business spokesperson - Deidre Brock MP
- Levelling Up spokesperson - Chris Stephens MP
- Cabinet Office spokesperson - Kirsty Blackman MP
- Transport spokesperson - Gavin Newlands MP
- Health spokesperson - Martyn Day MP
- International Development - Brendan O’Hara MP
- Education spokesperson - Carol Monaghan MP
