NICOLA Sturgeon’s political authority is “absolutely solid”, one of her closest allies has insisted despite a week of upheaval in the SNP group at Westminster.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison also said the party was “united” in recognising the First Minister’s leadership.

The claim comes after Ms Sturgeon’s preferred candidate to lead the party’s 44 MPs was soundly defeated in an internal contest, raising questions about her own influence.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn defeated Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss by 26 votes to 17 to replace Skye MP Ian Blackford.

After previous denials that he was under threat, Mr Blackford stepped down when it became clear Mr Flynn had the support of enough MPs to oust him.

Ms Thewliss, whose Westminster constituency overlaps Ms Sturgeon’s Holyrood one, was seen as a proxy for the SNP leader, and her candidacy as a bid to block Mr Flynn.

Opposition parties branded her loss a “humiliation” for the First Minister.

Ms Robison’s ex-husband, Dundee East SNP MP Stewart Hosie, later claimed reports of splits in the SNP group were a “complete fiction”.

However the next day the party’s longest serving MP, Pete Wishart, launched a stinging attack on its new leader, saying he was “bemused” by his arrival.

Mr Wishart also claimed Mr Flynn had been campaigning for the leadership against Mr Blackford for some time, fuelling claims there had been a “coup” in the party.

Mr Flynn is seen as more willing to stand up to Ms Sturgeon than Mr Blackford, especially over her plan to fight the general election as a ‘de facto’ referendum on independence.

Many senior SNP figures are concerned that the idea - already dismissed by Unionist parties - could backfire, and by the lack of detail about how the SNP would fight it in practice.

Mr Flynn today made the point that MPs would be “on the frontline” in such a contest.

"My colleagues have a lot at stake in that regard. It’s us who will be on the frontline and I have no doubt our voices will be heard in relation to the up coming debate,” he told the Herald on Sunday.

On BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Ms Robison was asked about the goings-on in the SNP’s Westminster group and if Ms Sturgeon’s authority was “as solid as it ever was”.

She replied: “Yes, it is. Absolutely solid. And people recognise the leadership that Nicola Sturgeon is providing in these tough times, and that is united across the party. Absolutely.”

Mr Blackford was seen as having mishandled the sexual harassment scandal around former Glasgow North SNP MP Patrick Grady earlier this year, urging fellow MPs to support him despite previously boasting he took a “zero tolerance” to such misconduct.

He is now in charge of SNP efforts to woo businesses over independence.

